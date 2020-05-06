Although MET Gala 2020 Stands Cancelled, Here's How Stars Celebrating It From Home

The Met Gala is one of the most prestigious events on the face of Earth. But this year, the Met Gala will not be happening due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Celebs from all over the globe are invited to this event and all dress up in lavish clothes which designers have made for especially for this occasion. This year, the Met Gala has been cancelled but a few celebs are sharing what they would have worn to the Met Gala. Take a look at it here to know more.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts took to her Instagram on May 4, 2020, and shared a picture of the outfit she was going to wear at the Met Gala. In the post, Julia was seen in a beautiful black and white gown with frills. Julia opted for light makeup as she posed for the camera.

In the picture, she was seen standing on top of her bathtub which was filled with a bubble bath and holding aa cup to give a good aesthetic feel to the photograph. She captioned the picture by writing "Here’s me...not going to the Met Ball tonight. #stayhome #yesyoustillhavetostayhome".

Katy Perry

Katy Perry took to her Instagram on May 5, 2020, and shared a pic of her dress for Met Gala 2020. The outfit Katy Perry was going to wear was a Jean Paul Gaultier, Madonna-inspired costume. This metallic coloured dress was seen on a mannequin. Katy captioned the picture by writing "what would have been... #TheMetBall2020💔".

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried took to her Instagram on May 4, 2020, and shared a pic of her outfit for Met Gala 2020. In the picture, she was seen sporting what appears to be a royal blue ball gown with a breathtaking floral pattern that appears to be on a quilted on the gown. She captioned the picture by writing "What I would’ve tried to wear to the Met Gala this year. And my date, Candace. Makeup and styling by @sashalvaoneill #flashback". Take a look at the outfit here.

