Mary-Kate's Divorce Plea Gets Rejected As Court Calls It 'non-essential' Amid Pandemic

A twist in Mary Kate and her husband’s divorce saga has arrived. The New York courts have rejected her divorce petition, terming it as non-essential. It was reported on Wednesday that she had first filed for divorce on April 17th and had recently filed for the plea to be taken on priority despite the COVID-19 crisis.

A leading media portal reported that earlier, the couple’s filing was rejected by the New York County Clerk as they had not followed the essential matter procedure. Therefore, the couple had refiled for divorce. However, it was reported that their refiling was also rejected as it was deemed as non-essential. It was further reported that at the moment, they cannot file anything.

It was reported that Mary wanted to speed up the matter because her husband was trying to force her out of the house. The Full House actor had also claimed that he had ended housing lease without her consent. It was further reported by TMZ that she was given a deadline till May 18 to retrieve her belongings according to the court documents. A media portal reported that the divorce petition would protect Olsen’s things from getting thrown out.

Relationship timeline of Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy

After a couple of years of dating, the couple had tied the knot in the year 2015. It was an intimate ceremony at a private residence. Their marriage had raised many eyebrows because the two had an age gap of 17 years. Before marrying Mary-Kate, Olivier was married to Charlotte Bernard and had two kids with her. Actor-turned-fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen has maintained a low profile from the last few years. But her marriage falling apart has brought her into the limelight again.

Image Credits: Paratodes Instagram

