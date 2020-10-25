Halloween 2020 Ideas That Will Give October The Appropriate Spooky End

Quick links:
Halloween 2020 is not a normal one with the COVID 19 pandemic in place. Most of the gatherings have been prohibited to ensure the safety of people, hence leaving very little scope for celebrations. However, there are a few ways in which you can celebrate this special day without coming directly in contact with friends and relatives. Here is a look at what a fun Halloween in lockdown would look like.
There are a few Halloween décor ideas that you can use to make sure your festival does not look dull. Make paper cutouts and decorate the place well. You can make cobwebs with adhesive glue and paint them in colours for a better effect. You can also install torn up, dirty tissue papers to make the space look more spooky. Using a bunch of paints and festoons will also help you create the right vibe for the family. You can also have your kids make a few of these decorative items to keep them active and involved.
You guys I've been dying to share this corner of my house. The second I saw that cute wreath in the center I knew it had to be in my life!! I bought it from Tiffany @tiffanyswreathco . Seriously every wreath she posts I feel like I need 🤣 It is made so well and even more gorgeous in person. I bought the webbing from the dollar store and the embroidery rings from @joann_stores . I kind of feel like I'll need 3 wreaths on this big Shiplap sign for every holiday now!
Halloween food ideas are a major part of the October celebrations. The best option would be to bake cakes with different designs that are related to the Halloween theme. You can make tiny cupcakes and encourage kids at home to give it a spooky touch. Having good food will instantly light up the mood of the house. There are plenty of recipes online which you can follow on the occasion.
HALLOWEEN CUPCAKES! I was making these till 11pm last night 😂 purely because I was trying to do many things at once. I did start to feel a bit delirious by the end! They're far from perfect but that's the point. They're just for fun! Great to do with the family or like me, by yourself at 11pm with a glass of wine 😂 The cupcake is vanilla with some chocolate chunks. The recipe is from Feed Me Vegan by Lucy Watson. If you want to try it out just send me a message and I will pass it to you :) To create the two colour blend, separate the colours into two piping bags and then wedge them in evenly into a bag which holds your nozzle. Doing it this way saves a lot of mess rather than trying to evenly scoop two colours into just one bag. Do a test pipe first to make sure both colours are coming out evenly. For the decoration! Don't worry if it isn't perfect. You can obviously buy premade items from shops but the whole point of this is to have a play. You could create spiders, webs, cats, pumpkins, witches hats etc. Melt some chocolate and pour into a fresh piping bag. Let it cool a little to make it easier to pipe. I used cling film this time as that's all I had but I would recommend piping onto baking paper as it is a flat surface and the chocolate shapes will be easy to peel off once hardened. Again remember just to have fun and enjoy Halloween. Covid won't stop us 😋🕸
Children feel extremely unhappy when they are confined to their homes on such a festive occasion. It is important to keep them engaged with various activities and entertaining programs. You can have competition at home with the Halloween theme. Painting and décor activities are the easiest and most effective ones to pull off.
𝙿𝚞𝚖𝚙𝚔𝚒𝚗 𝙰𝚙𝚙𝚕𝚎 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚖𝚙 - 𝙷𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚘𝚠𝚎𝚎𝚗 ⠀ ⠀ Μια δραστηριότητα που πραγματικα ξετρελανε τον Τάσο.⠀ Αφου πρωτα ειχε φαει το μισο μηλο, του είπα με το υπολοιπο να ζωγραφισουμε και χαρηκε τοσο πολυ! ⠀ ⠀ 🍎 Επίσης, να σου πω πως βιντεάκια απο αυτη τη δραστηριότητα, αλλα και απο τις υπολοιπες που κάνουμε θα βρεις στο προφίλ μου στο highlight --> "activity time"⠀ ⠀ ⚜️ Υλικα: ⠀⠀ Μηλα⠀ Τεμπερες⠀ Πινελο⠀ Χαρτονι⠀ ⠀⠀ ⚜️ Διαδικασια:⠀⠀ Κοβεις το μηλο στη μεση και βαφεις την εσωτερική του μερια με χρώμα τέμπερας που επιθυμείς. Το πατας με δυναμη πανω στο χαρτόνι, όπως ακριβως κανεις και με τις σφραγίδες. Το αφηνεις να στεγνωσει και σχηματιζεις ματια, στομα κλπ.⠀
2020 has been all about going virtual and easy. Halloween 2020 can be celebrated by having virtual events and get-togethers. This will motivate you to dress up for the occasion and bring out your best side. Such an event will also benefit the elderly of the house as they would feel connected while being safe. Having a virtual horror movie session is a great option to follow.
