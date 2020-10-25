Halloween 2020 Ideas That Will Give October The Appropriate Spooky End

Halloween 2020 is not a normal one with the COVID 19 pandemic in place. Most of the gatherings have been prohibited to ensure the safety of people, hence leaving very little scope for celebrations. However, there are a few ways in which you can celebrate this special day without coming directly in contact with friends and relatives. Here is a look at what a fun Halloween in lockdown would look like.

Halloween in lockdown ideas

1. Halloween décor ideas

There are a few Halloween décor ideas that you can use to make sure your festival does not look dull. Make paper cutouts and decorate the place well. You can make cobwebs with adhesive glue and paint them in colours for a better effect. You can also install torn up, dirty tissue papers to make the space look more spooky. Using a bunch of paints and festoons will also help you create the right vibe for the family. You can also have your kids make a few of these decorative items to keep them active and involved.

2. Halloween food ideas

Halloween food ideas are a major part of the October celebrations. The best option would be to bake cakes with different designs that are related to the Halloween theme. You can make tiny cupcakes and encourage kids at home to give it a spooky touch. Having good food will instantly light up the mood of the house. There are plenty of recipes online which you can follow on the occasion.

3. Halloween for children

Children feel extremely unhappy when they are confined to their homes on such a festive occasion. It is important to keep them engaged with various activities and entertaining programs. You can have competition at home with the Halloween theme. Painting and décor activities are the easiest and most effective ones to pull off.

4. Zoom call ideas for Halloween

2020 has been all about going virtual and easy. Halloween 2020 can be celebrated by having virtual events and get-togethers. This will motivate you to dress up for the occasion and bring out your best side. Such an event will also benefit the elderly of the house as they would feel connected while being safe. Having a virtual horror movie session is a great option to follow.

Image Courtesy: Canva