As Halloween Approaches, US Man Impresses People With Amazing 'candy Pult' | WATCH

To make sure that candies are available to everyone during the Halloween season, a man from Pennsylvania has built a ‘candy pult’ to celebrate the spooky season. A Facebook user called ‘Vincent Mak’ took over his Facebook and shared a few images and video of the hand made candy pult. The images show the ‘behind the scenes’ of the making of the pult and the video demonstrates the process of distributing candies. The man has made sure that social distancing measures are ensured while using his very own ‘masterpiece’.

Man builds a candy pult

The images uploaded on Facebook show Vincent’s son with a drilling machine, helping him to build the pult. A video has also been uploaded which shows how the object works. “So we are getting creative”, says a voice in the beginning of the video. As the video progresses, we see a woman come over and pull the pult. The wooden object consists of a container on top and when pulled from pressure, the candy hops off from the container and falls far away. Vincent in the video says that we are making sure that we practice social distancing during the festival. The caption on the video says, "CANDY-PULT video. Bring on the CANDY!!!".

Netizens loved the creativity of Vincent. "Yes!! Can we make it more powerful and aim it at the adults? Thats a fun idea!", wrote one Facebook user, trying to make a suggestion. To this Vincent replied, "absolutely!! A simple swap out of a larger spring.... and BAM!". The person further said, "I wish I had young kids still. I’d trick or treat your house so you could try to hit me with candy. I love the handy playful idea". Another curious person asked, "Can it launch a beer can?" and to this Vincent replied, "come over tonight and we will give it a try".

(Image Credits: Facebook/VincentMark)

