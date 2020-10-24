US Man Puts 2020 Cutout As ‘the Scariest Thing’ For Halloween Decor, Netizens ‘love It’

A man from Nashville took his neighbours by surprise after he installed a 2020 banner in his house’s frontward decoration to commemorate the spooky spirit of the Halloween season. With Halloween around the corner, as people prepped up outdoor spaces with ghosts, ghouls, witches, or even bats, designer James Worsham displayed a humongous wooden cutout of the year 2020 that he tricked out with scattered eerie pumpkins and corn stalks. A signpost by the year’s cutout read, “It was the scariest thing I could think of.”

The owner of the Handy Dandy Productions told Good Morning America that he had scrap wood laying around and so he decided to put it to good use. While his year had been a roller coaster of challenges, and with coronavirus pandemic striking right into the lives of people, rendering many jobless, shutting economies, and causing a mounting death toll, Worsham believed he just implemented what the spookiest element had been for him, the year 2020. The designer, who otherwise wouldn’t have installed Halloween decorations, felt inspired to do so for the first time. “For the first time, I decorated for Halloween!” He wrote in the caption, alongside the photo of his lawn’s decoration for the day of the dead tradition. The simple yet agreeable cutout would most likely leave his trick-or-treaters stunned.

Most 'frightening' decor

While many homes designed an array of frightening decor, Worsham’s was stopped by many ahead of October 31, as people watched it and smiled. He told the US broadcasters that the pandemic had all of his work “dried up” adding, the Insurance “kind of pulled a fast one on me”. Citing the awful family health scares, he said that for Halloween 2020 was just pretty much one of the worst years to put out there. “For the win,” a commenter declared on his post, agreeing. “Haaaaa! Well played,” another said. “My feelings exactly! No more scares needed,” one other responded.

