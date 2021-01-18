Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Becomes Biggest Pandemic Release In International Markets

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master were one of the most anticipated movies for a long time. The audience all over the world were eagerly waiting for its release ever since the film was announced. Despite the pandemic and restrictions, the movie is proving to be a huge hit in not just India but in international markets too. For all the people who are wondering about the Master's global box office collection, here is everything you need to know about it.

'Master' global box office collection

According to a report by Deadline, Master has remained the highest-grossing film across all international markets currently. The movie is all set to revive the Indian and international markets for films. According to a report by India.com, the movie has grossed a collective amount of $3 million including previews from countries like UAE, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and the US. It is also reported that the Master's box office collection globally has crossed the coveted benchmark of ₹100 Crore. Interestingly, this feat is achieved within three days of its release. The movie is proving to be a hit in India too despite the 50 per cent occupancy in theatres.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram and revealed Master's box office collection in Australia. He revealed the figures as, “Wed A$ 283,517, Thu A$ 96,271, Fri A$ 107,672, Sat A$ 123,080, Sun A$ 74,274, Total: A$ 684,814 [₹ 3.85 cr]” He mentioned that the film is braving the pandemic by recording superb numbers in its extended opening weekend in Australia. In another Instagram post, he also revealed that the movie is doing good business in the New Zealand market too.

Master Box Office collection in Australia and New Zealand

Also Read | As 'Master' Releases, Here's What Its Star Cast Been Upto This Past Week

Also Read | On Vijay Sethupathi's Birthday Today, Test Your Knowledge About The 'Master' Actor

Trade analyst Kaushik revealed Master's box office collection in Chennai. The Indian audience’s craze for their favourite movie stars was visible in the numbers as the film managed to earn more than 1 Crore on five consecutive days in Chennai. Here is a look at Master's box office collection in Chennai.

5 back to back 1 CR+ days for #Master in Chennai city, from Wedn to Sunday. FAB opening👌👍



Sunday - 1.04 CR



5-days total city gross is 5.43 CR#ThalapathyVijay #MasterPongal — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 18, 2021

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay Worked In 15 Movies Directed By His Father S.V. Chandrasekhar?

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Co-star Malavika Mohanan Shares Candid Pic With Him, See Here

Thalapathy Vijay's movies were always loved by the audience. This time the conditions were different because of the pandemic but the audience has shown their love. The Master cast features some of the renowned names from the South Indian film industry like Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Ramya Subramanian among others. Master's global box office collection has given a sigh of relief to other filmmakers too.

Image Credits: vijay_thalapathy_official__ Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.