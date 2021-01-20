'Master' Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Becomes Highest-weekend Grosser

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's much-awaited movie Master released on January 13, 2020. Even though it has been only a week since the movie released, it is reported to have smashed the box office records ever since its release. The film had opened with approximately Rs 26 crore approximately in the state of Tamil Nadu. Master's box office collection has crossed all records. Read ahead to know more.

Also read: Meet Bjorn Surrao, Musician Behind Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Ringtone

Master's box office collection -

Trade analyst LM Kaushik took to Twitter to announce the seventh day’s box office collections of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Setupathi's Master. He mentioned that the film had acquired a total of Rs 6-7 crore with its 7th day theatrical run in India. He has also mentioned that it was a fantastic week opening.

54 lakhs Chennai city gross on Tuesday for #Master



Total 1-week city gross is 6.64 CR



Fantastic opening week 👌👍#NewNormal #MasterPongal — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 20, 2021

The makers of the film also took to their social media handle and tweeted that they were officially the highest-grossing movie on the opening weekend globally. The news went trending on social media by using #MasterRaids the world! Several celebrities from the south also took to Twitter to share the good news.

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Becomes Biggest Pandemic Release In International Markets

Almost a day before the film was released, it was leaked online. The makers were very disappointed and Director Lokesh Kanagarj expressed the same on his handle. He said that they had struggled for more than a year and a half to bring the movie to the audiences. He also said that his only hope was that the audiences enjoy the movie in the theatres. He requested that if one came across leaked clips from the movie, they should not share it.

Dear all

It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it 🙏🏻 Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours. — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 11, 2021

Also read: Russell Crowe's Reply To 'Master And Commander' Suggestion For Sleeping Issues Is Class

More about Master -

Master is an action-thriller film. Master’s cast includes Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in supporting roles. Thalapathy Vijay plays the lead role in the film. He plays the role of a college professor. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film was supposed to release theatrically on April 9, 2020, but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film was then released on January 13, 2021. IMDb rates Master 7.7 out of 10.

Also read: As 'Master' Releases, Here's What Its Star Cast Been Upto This Past Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.