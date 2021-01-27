Post Vijay Starrer 'Master's' Theatre Release, Action Film To Premier On Amazon Prime

The most-awaited Tamil film, Master, finally gets a digital release date. On January 27, OTT platform Amazon Prime Video announced that the Thalapathy Vijay starrer will have its digital premiere on January 29. Alongside Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars superstar, Vijay Sethupathi. Read ahead for more details.

'Master' release date: January 29, Friday

Master is written and helmed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is bankrolled by Xavier Britto. Master was earlier released in theatres, on January 13, Wednesday, during the Pongal holiday. The action thriller follows the story of an alcoholic professor, John Durairaj, played by Vijay. He is sent to a juvenile school, wherein he conflicts with a gangster named Bhavani, played by Sethupathi. Bhavani uses the children of the school for criminal activities.

Talking about the film, Vijay told PTI that he is glad that fans can now watch the film on Amazon Prime Video in India and across the world. He further added in his statement that he is certain that the interesting duel between John and Bhavani will take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of action and drama. The film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj also spoke a few words about the film.

He said that it is extremely fulfilling to have Master on Amazon Prime. Lokesh further stated that with the release of Master on Amazon Prime, they are hoping to reach a wider audience that’s been at home. He also added that they wanted the film to reach regions that otherwise wouldn’t have been possible with just the theatrical release.

As per PTI report, the Director and Head, Content of Amazon Prime Video, India, Vijay Subramaniam called Master one of the most anticipated Tamil movies of the year. He also shared that the streaming platform is glad to have the opportunity to bring the movie to Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories this month.

Vijay Subramaniam said that with Master's release on the OTT platform, they are happy to provide customers with the choice of enjoying the latest Tamil blockbuster movie from the safety and comfort of their homes. He also added that the subscribers outside India can also enjoy the film. Alongside Vijay and Sethupathi, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das.

