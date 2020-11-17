Matchmaker Santa Cast Featured Actor Lacey Chabert As The Female Lead Melanie

Matchmaker Santa is a romantic comedy film released in the year 2012. The plot of this film revolves around a young woman named Melanie, who has been wishing for true love and marriage. She takes her parents as an inspiration and wishes to find something similar in her own life. The film has been directed by David S Cass Sr while the story and script have been written by Joany Kane. Here is a look at the cast of Matchmaker Santa which carried the film well.

Matchmaker Santa cast and details

1. Lacey Chabert as Melanie

Lacey Chabert plays the lead role of Melanie in Matchmaker Santa. She has been a part of various romantic comedies and television shows. She is remembered for her work in films like Mean Girls, Lost In Space, and Not Another Teen Movie, amongst others.

2. Florence Henderson as Peggy

Florence Henderson plays the role of Peggy in this romantic flick. She was a much-loved artist from Indiana who worked in a variety of films and shows. She is remembered for her work in films like The Brady Bunch and Shakes the Clown.

3. John Ratzenberger as George

John Ratzenberger plays the key role of George in the 2012 film. He is a celebrated actor from Connecticut who has won various awards for his work in the acting field. He has been spotted in shows and films like Cheers, Shifting Gears, and Coco, amongst others.

4. Lin Shaye as Debbie

Lin Shaye is seen playing the Matchmaker Santa character, Debbie. She is a much-loved actor from Michigan, who has been seen in various films and shows of different genres. She has been a part of the Insidious series along with films like There’s Something About Mary.

5. Donovan Scott as Chris

Donovan Scott plays the important role of Chris in this film. He is a much-loved actor from California, who has been spotted in numerous films and shows. He has played a key role in films and shows like Police Academy, Popeye, and I Know Who Killed Me.

6. Adam Mayfield as Dean

Adam Mayfield is seen playing the role of Dean Ford in Matchmaker Santa. He is an artist from Texas, who has worked in films and shows of a different kind. He was seen in films like Ford V Ferrari, Would You Rather, In Tune With You and others.

7. Thad Luckinbill as Justin

In Matchmaker Santa, Thad Luckinbill is seen playing the character of Justin. He is an artist from Oklahoma, who left a lasting impact on the audience with his work. He has been spotted in films like Just Married, Sicario, and The Good Lie, amongst others.

8. Elizabeth Ann Bennett as Blaire

Elizabeth Ann Bennett is seen in the shoes of Blaire in this film. She is a much-loved artist from Maryland, who has been a part of over 33 films. She is remembered for her work in films like The Ultimate Life, Helter Skelter, and Libert Heights.

9. Mary-Margaret Humes as Katherine

Mary-Margret Humes plays the role of Katherine in Matchmaker Santa. She is an actor from Florida, who has been a part of various successful entertainers. She is remembered for Motocrossed and Dawson’s Creek, amongst others.

10. Robert Pine as Jack

Robert Pine is seen playing the character Jack Tisdale in this film. He is a senior actor who has worked in over 220 films in the last few years. He is known for his work in Lakeview Terrace and Red Eye, amongst others.

