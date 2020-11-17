Sehar Movie Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Roles They Play

Sehar is a 2005 crime drama film directed by Kabeer Kaushik. The film flopped at the box office but gained critical acclaim for its story and acting. The movie is adapted from real-life events, based on Uttar Pradesh criminal Shri Prakash Shukla, and is a part of Avijit Ghosh's book, 40 Retakes: Bollywood Classics You May Have Missed. Take a look at the Sehar movie cast.

Sehar Movie Cast

Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi plays the lead role of SSP Ajay Kumar in the movie. He is an IPS officer who has been honest throughout his service, which leads to him being transferred to 14 different cities through 8 years of his career. He ends up dealing with Shiv Prakash Shukla whole his posting in Uttar Pradesh who is a crime boss and ruthless killer. The film follows the plot of Ajay setting up a special task force to encounter Shukla, and finally succeeding in it.

Warsi is popular for his comic roles in the industry. Some of his most popular films include the Golmaal, Dhamaal, and Munna Bhai franchises. His other known movies include Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Salaam Namaste, Krazzy 4, Ishqiya, while he received critical acclaim for his work in the films Sehar, Kabul Express, Dedh Ishqiya, and Guddu Rangeela.

Mahima Chaudhry

Mahima Chaudhry plays the role of Anamika Kant in the movie. She is a childhood friend of Ajay Kumar, who eventually becomes his love interest and wife in the due course of the movie. Mahima Chaudhry made her debut in the movie Pardes in 1997, playing the role of Kusum Ganga. She has further portrayed memorable roles in the movies Daag, Dhadkan, Kurukshetra, Dil Hai Tumhaara, and she received critical acclaim for her performances in Dil Kya Kare and Lajja.

Pankaj Kapur

Pankaj Kapoor plays the role of Professor Bhole Shankar Tiwari in the movie. He takes upon himself to eradicate organised crime from Lucknow and its surrounding areas. He is the only witness to the encounter of Gajraj Singh, done by Ajay Kumar and his Special Task Force aboard a train. The actor’s other popular roles include Raakh, Maqbool, and Ek Doctor Ki Maut.

Other Supporting Roles

The supporting cast of the movie includes Sushant Singh as Gajraj Singh, Suhasini Mulay as Prabha Kumar, Rajendra Gupta as ADG (Law and Order) Arun Kapoor, Naved Aslam as Inspector Joginder Singh Solanki, Surendra Pal as Ramnath Mishra, Ravi Jhankal as Dwivedi, Mishra's Secretary, and Rajendra Sethi as Satyapal Mehra.

