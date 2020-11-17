Where Was 'Before I Fall' Filmed? See Its Shooting Locations, The Cast & Other Details

Before I Fall is a teen drama film that released in the year 2017. It was directed by the American filmmaker Ry Russo-Young and it initially released at the Sundance Film Festival on January 21, 2017. Before I Fall is a film based on the story of the novel of the same name that was written by Lauren Oliver in 2010.

Also read: 'Christmas Tree Lane' Filming Location: Where Was Hallmark's Holiday Film Shot?

Where was Before I Fall filmed?

The major filming of Before I Fall began in mid-November of 2015 and ended on December 19 of the same year. Before I Fall filming location includes different parts of the westmost province of Canada, which is British Columbia. The filming of it is believed to have taken place mainly in North Vancouver and Squamish.

Also read: Where Was Rooster Cogburn Filmed? Know The Locations Of John Wayne's Western Film

The major sequences in the film Before I Fall, have been shown to be of two specific places, the protagonist’s house and her school. According to The Cinemaholic, one of the film’s primary locations was ‘The Butterfly House’ which is located at 2580 Colwood Drive, North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and is shown to be the protagonist’s house. The other location that the film was primarily shot at was the Quest University, which is located at 3200 University Blvd, Squamish, British Columbia, Canada.

1st day @ the office,on location gettin ready 4an early mornin shoot#stunningviews #BeforeIFall @awesomenesstv 🎬🏔🌲☺️ pic.twitter.com/YSE3avs0k1 — Elena Kampouris (@ElenaKampouris) November 25, 2015

Also read: Where Is Press Your Luck Filmed? Read On To Know More About The Filming Of The Game Show

According to The Cinemaholic, many scenes in the film were shot in the main academic building of Quest University. Some others were shot in the cafeteria, recreational centre, and the basketball gym as well. Part of Before I Fall’s filming also took place at Minaty Bay area near the Britannia Beach.

Also read: Where Was 'The Witches' Filmed? Check Out Anne Hathaway-starrer's Filming Location

The story and cast of Before I Fall

The film Before I Fall is a story of a girl called Samantha Kingston, played by Zoey Deutch, who is part of the group with the more popular kids in her school. It follows her experience of many realisations about her life when she gets stuck in a loop of a certain event one day. Other than Zoey Deutch, the film also stars Halston Stage as Lindsay Edgecombe, Cynthy Wu as Ally Harris, Medalion Rahimi as Elody, Logan Miller as Kent McFuller, Kian Lawley as Rob Cokran, Elena Kampouris as Juliet Sykes in other pivotal roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.