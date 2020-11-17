All Rise Cast: Simone, Wilson, Jessica & Other Cast Members Of The Legal Drama Series

All Rise is an American television legal drama series. The first season of All Rise premiered on CBS on September 23, 2019. Created by Greg Spottiswood, the drama series recently released the second season on November 16, 2020. All Rise revolves around the cases and personal lives of judges, prosecutors, and public defenders in a courthouse in Los Angeles. Take a look at details about All Rise cast.

The cast of All Rise

Simone Missick

Simone Missick plays one of the main All Rise characters. She portrays the role of Lola Carmichael, who is a former prosecutor and newly appointed judge. The actor is also known for her portrayal in Marvel Cinematic Universe as Detective Misty Knight in Luke Cage. She also portrayed the same role in films like The Defenders and Iron Fist.

Wilson Bethel

Stephen Wilson Bethel aka Wilson Bethel is not only an actor but also a producer. He plays Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan on All Rise. Some of Wilson Bethel's popular roles include Wade Kinsella on Hart of Dixie, Ryder Callahan on The Young and the Restless, Agent Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter on Daredevil and many more.

Jessica Camacho

Jessica Camacho plays a member of the Los Angeles County Public Defender's office, Emily. She is popularly known for her role as Gypsy in superhero series The Flash. Some of Jessica's popular films include Nothing like the Holidays, Think Like a Man, Veronica Mars, Suburban Gothic and many others. She also starred in the second season of the drama series Taken.

Ruthie Ann Miles

Ruthie Ann Miles is an actor and singer best known for her television appearances. She has also churned out projects in musical theatre. Ruthie plays Sherri Kansky, an experienced judge's assistant on All Rise. Some of the actor's best musical theatre work includes Avenue Q, Chess, The King and I, Sunday in the Park with George and many others.

Lindsay Mendez

Lindsay Michelle Mendez plays Sara Castillo, a court reporter in All Rise. She is an actor and singer known for her musical theatre projects. Some of her Broadway musicals include Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked, Godspell, Everyday Rapture, Grease.

