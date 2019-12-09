Matthew McConaughey's 'The Gentlemen' To Release In India On January 24

Director of Sherlock Holmes and Snatch, Guy Ritchie, is all set to release his upcoming film – Gentlemen in India on January 2020. The movie will be distributed in India by PVR Pictures. The action-crime-comedy flick is about a British drug lord who will be seen trying to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma, USA billionaires. When the word gets out, it gives rise to schemes, plotting, bribery, and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. Guy Ritchie recently worked in the massive hit remake of Aladdin for Disney and is his second collaboration with actor Charlie Hunnam. They worked together in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Trailer:

The official trailer of the movie came out on October 2 this year. In the trailer, Matthew McConaughey is shown as the marijuana kingpin and the trailer starts off with Hugh Grant (in the role of Fletcher) and Charlie Hunnam (Pearson’s confidante) speaking in a sarcastic tone and telling him about the probable future of the marijuana empire that the plot shall be revolving around. The trailer shows some serious scenes and some really catchy dialogues like “In the jungle, the only way a lion survives, not by acting like a king, by being the king,” etc. Watch the trailer here.

In this town, there can only be one king. Take a look at the trailer for @RealGuyRitchie’s #TheGentlemen, starring @McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, @HenryGolding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, with Colin Farrell, and @HackedOffHugh. pic.twitter.com/ZvsmPkyDMp — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) October 2, 2019

Cast

The cast of the movie was recently revealed by the filmmakers and fans have been gushing over the star-studded cast ever since.

Matthew McConaughey as Mickey Pearson

Charlie Hunnam

Hugh Grant as Fletcher

Eliot Sumner as Laura Pressfield

Release date

According to reports, it is speculated that the movie will release on January 1, in the United Kingdom and will hit the theatres of the United States and India on January 24th next year.

