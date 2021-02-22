Matilda Lawler's Parents, Siblings, Bio - Get To Know The Rising Star & Her Famous Family

Matilda Lawler is currently earning applauses worldwide for her stellar performance as the titular character in Flora and Ulysses. Before joining the Flora and Ulysses cast, she was better known as popular actor Matthew Lawler's daughter. Today, she has successfully earned a name for herself and is responsible for taking the legacy ahead. Let's get to know the talented child actor and her famous family.

Matilda Lawler's Parents, Siblings, Bio

Born on September 8, 2008, Matilda entered Hollywood at the age of 10. She's the most popular Lawler at the moment although her father did have quite a gala time enjoying the limelight with his famous show ABC's The Family. He has proudly served the industry for 23 years now and is best known for his theatre work. Matilda confessed that she knew she wanted to pursue acting after being amazed at one of her father's theatre act. She started off as a Broadway actor and slowly made her way into the entertainment industry. Only a few are that lucky to be juggling between the industries seamlessly.

Matilda's mother Mara Lawler is also a part of the industry and is popularly known for her work in the 2014 movie, Coward. Matilda has one sibling who is big on Instagram and is known for advocating Diabetes when she herself came out with Type 1 Diabetes in recent times. Joining the Disney family was quite a big leap for the 12-year-old girl but again, having experience in Broadway and two popular tv series and movie, CBS' Evil and The Block Island Sand respectively is a sure-shot win.

More about Matilda's latest venture Flora & Ulysses

Flora & Ulysses released on February 19, 2021, and has since then stood still in the top spot of the most-watched films. The movie narrates the friendship between a little girl and a superhero squirrel and how they learn from each other. It all starts when the squirrel possesses supernatural powers after being sucked into a vacuum cleaner. He coincidentally meets Flora who is quick to make him her pet. He brings her out of her shell while she helps him hone his supernatural powers, making them the best duo.

