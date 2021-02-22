WandaVision Episode 7 Spoilers: How 'Nexus' Commercial Has A Connection To The 'Loki' Show

WandaVision Episode 7 had a commercial that featured the 'Nexus' tablets. 'Nexus' is a big deal in the Marvel comics and it just might be related to the upcoming Marvel show 'Loki '. Read on to know more about how WandaVision's Nexus might be related to Loki.

WandaVision Nexus Commercial Might be Linked to the Upcoming Loki Show

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 8 Run Time Leak; Reddit Leak Claims Episode 8 Will Be 47 Minutes Long

Warning: There might be Loki and WandaVision spoilers ahead.

WandaVision episode 7 features a mid-episode commercial that might hint towards the upcoming Loki series. In the latest episode, we get the 'Nexus' commercial which is described in the show as 'a unique antidepressant that works to anchor you back to your reality - or the reality of your choice.' Nexus beings exist in the Marvel comics as well. In the comics, Nexus beings have the power to change the future, choose the best course of probability and travel through the multiverse, the powers that Wanda is shown to have in the show. This is a very strong indication that Wanda herself is a Nexus being with all the above-given powers. Nexus being like Wanda could turn out to be Marvel's way of introducing the multiverse.

Also Read: WandaVision: Marvel To Provide A Sneak Peek Into The Series With Marvel Studios’ Assembled

Who are the Time Variance Authority?

Many fans have also linked the Nexus commercial to something in the Loki show's trailer. Tom Hiddleston is back in his iconic role of Loki, the God of Mischief. In the Loki trailer, the viewers are introduced to the 'Time Variance Authority (TVA)' organisation who have a long history with the Nexus beings in Marvel comics. The Time Variance Authority is a mysterious underground organisation that was introduced into the Marvel comics in the 1980s. Fans can think of TVA organisation as similar to SWORD in WandaVision but on a multiversal scale.

Also Read: Paul Bettany Claims 'WandaVision' Has A Cameo That "no One Has Guessed Yet"

In the comics, TVA monitors the multiverse to ensure that different timelines don't mix up through time travel or multiverse travels. Another purpose the TVA serves is to track and regulate and monitor the Nexus beings so they don't go around different universes and time periods wreaking havoc. In the comics, Scarlet Witch is one of the very rare Nexus beings and the fact that Nexus and TVA have been added to the MCU means WandaVision and Loki are going to have a definite connection in the coming episodes. Either TVA might show up at the end of WandaVision as Wanda opens up the multiverse or the ending of the WandaVision might somehow be related to the TVC and Loki show. Stay tuned for more news on WandaVision and Disney Plus,

Also Read: Teyonah Parris Teases An "Epic And Incredibly Sad" WandaVision Series Finale

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.