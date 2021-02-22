Where Was Back To The Future Filmed? Here's Everything You Need To Know About This Movie

Back To The Future is one of the most popular Hollywood science-fiction films that revolve around the concepts of the time machine and going back in the past. Marty McFly, a typical American teenager of the 1980s is accidentally sent back into the year 1955 by the time machine which was invented by a slightly mad scientist. In order to return, he has to fix some things so that he can get back to the future. The film has been shot in various locations due to its complex concept and storyline. Fans often wonder where was Back To The Future filmed? Here's everything you need to know about the filming locations of the movie.

Where was Back To The Future filmed?

The residence of George McFly still stands on Roslyndale Avenue in Arleta. Some other areas like the Hill Valley High School were actually Whittier High School which is located at 12417, Philadelphia Street. The Twin Pines/Lone Pines mall where Marty meets with Doctor Brown and travels back to 1955 is now a popular mall whose original name is Puente Hills Mall located on the Azusa Avenue in Rowland Heights.

Other locations like Lorraine's house is still a private property on 1727 Bushnell Avenue in California. Whereas, Doctor Emmett's house is originally called the Gamble House which is present at Westmore Place, Pasadena, California. The Courthouse Square in the movie is actually located at 100 Universal City Plaza, California.

About the cast and crew of Back To The Future

Michael J. Fox played the role of Marty McFly in the movie whereas Christopher Lloyd played the role of Dr. Brown. Other popular actors like Crispin Glover and Lea Thompson were also part of the cast of Back To The Future. Marc McClure and Wendie Jo Sperber played the role of Dave and Linda McFly respectively.

The film was directed and written by Robert Zemeckis. Back To The Future was produced by Neil Canton and Steven Speilberg. Dean Cundey was the director of photography whereas the background score of the film was composed by Alan Silvestri.

Image Credits: Screengrab from the trailer of Back To The Future

