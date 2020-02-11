Taika Waititi Blasts Apple's MacBook Keyboards At Oscars 2020, Calls Them 'horrendous'

Renowned writer, director and actor, Taika Waititi recently won the Oscars 2020 Award for the Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit. However, when he was asked about what the screenwriters should be demanding from the producers in the next level of discussions, he slammed Apple's MacBook keyboards, specifically the design of the keyboard.

Taika Waititi urges Apple to rethink the MacBook keyboard

Taika Waititi talked about how the keyboards on the Apple MacBooks are terrible. Taika Waititi also mentioned how the scenarios keep on worsening with the introduction of the latest MacBook keyboards with newer technology. He bemoaned the incapability and use of the keyword, terming it "impossible to write on".

Waititi also mentioned how he wants to go back to the typing experience of the PC keyboards. He also said how the PC keyboards provide a bounce-back response which seems more comfortable than the mechanism of the MacBook keyboards. Taika Waititi also mentioned that Apple MacBook keyboards are horrendous.

Talking more about his experience of working on MacBook keyboards, Taika Waititi said how he has some shoulder problems which as terms as Occupational Overuse Syndrome (OOS) in New Zealand. Taika Waititi also mentioned that the WGA (Writers Guild Association) should intervene in this issue and make the scenarios better.

Watch Taika Waititi as he jokes about wanting to "go back to PCs"

Taika Waititi jokes about what writers should be asking for in the next round of talks with producers: “Apple needs to fix those keyboards. They are impossible to write on. They’ve gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vlFTSjCfZm — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

Twitterati came to Apple's defence, asks Taika to upgrade

Someone tell him there is a new 16 inch macbook pro with better keyboard 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Ram Lalith Santosh (@santosh_avala) February 10, 2020

They still ship the old butterfly keyboard on the 13" and the Air, which are the most popular laptop lines.



The 16" has been out for barely 2 months. — Jason™ (@yuusharo) February 10, 2020

While Taika Waititi took a dig at the Apple MacBook keyboards during the Oscars 2020, it is still unknown whether he has used the Apple MacBook Pro 16” variant. The new Apple Macbook comes loaded with a new keyboard technology and bids adieu to the unreliable and shallow ‘Butterfly’ keyboard. Tech experts have been claiming that the latest technology in the MacBook keyboards is comfortable to type on.

However, the Butterfly keyboards have been shipping in MacBooks for over five years now. Thus, fans say it is high time now that Apple should replace their MacBook keyboards’ technology from something unreliable as the Butterfly mechanism to one like the new Apple MacBook Pro 16” model, after the Oscars 2020.

Some users, however, claimed that upgrading to the latest keyboard was still an uphill task

$2,600 is a lot to pay for a better keyboard. — Darren Fix (@dcfix) February 10, 2020

There is a new 16-inch Macbook with slightly better but still bad keyboard. — Darryl Ramm (@darryl_ramm) February 10, 2020

