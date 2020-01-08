'Matrix 4' Cast, Characters And Other Details Revealed; Here's What We Know So Far

Previously, the cast of the upcoming movie Matrix 4 was announced. The cast included Keanu Reeves, Jonathan Groff, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Toby Onwumere. However, there is another Sense8 actor, Max Riemelt recently joined the cast of Matrix 4. He also shared a tweet on his social media recently expressing his excitement for the upcoming film.

The Sense8 actor, Max Riemelt's role has not been revealed yet although. It is, however, known that the John Wick actor Keanu Reeves will be playing the role of Neo and Jessica Jones actor, Carrie-Anne Moss will be playing the role of Trinity in the upcoming movie. As per reports, How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris' role is unknown but it is rumoured that he will be playing the role of a villain in the forthcoming film. Let us take a look at some other details about the movie.

Everything you need to know about Matrix 4

Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II recently shared a post on his Instagram profile where he was working out in the gym. He captioned his post as 'Matrix Mode' by which fans assumed that he has a big role to play in the upcoming movie. Baywatch has confirmed that he will be playing the role of a younger version of Morpheus in Matrix 4. Apart from this, the film will be directed by Lana Wachowski and will be bankrolled by José Luis Escolar, Grant Hill, Terry Needham and Lana Wachowski. Matrix 4 will release in 2021, however, the release date of the movie has not been confirmed yet.

