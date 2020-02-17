Matrix 4: Set Video Shows Trinity & Neo Reunited For A Bike Scene; WATCH

The Matrix trilogy, which ended in the year 2003, is back with its fourth rendition. This time around, things will be changed a lot as the Wachowski brothers are not directing the movie. The person responsible for the rendition is Wachowski brothers' young sister Lana Wachowski who co-wrote the script with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchel.

In the latest rendition of the film, we will be seeing stars like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Eréndira Ibarra, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick along with the original cast members Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves. But this time around, Hugo Weaving and Laurence Fishburne will be seen sitting this one out. Recently, a video of Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves shooting for Matrix 4 has surfaced. Take a look at it here.

Matrix 4 set video reunites Trinity and Neo on a motorcycle

This video of Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity and Keanu Reeves' Neo was taken in San Francisco where the film is currently being shot. This is the first time in 17 years we are seeing the actors together on a bike.

In the video shared on Twitter, we can see the stars shooting on a motorcycle. In the short video clip, we can see a shaggy-haired and bearded Keanu Reeves riding on a bike with Carrie-Anne Moss. We can see them attached to a process trailer that allows the camera crew to easily shoot driving scenes.

The details of the film are still unknown but it is speculated that Morpheus would be recast as a younger version of the character who will be played by Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Other than this, it is also speculated that Trinity will be acting as a mentor to Neo, replacing Morpheus in the role.

The video confirms that Trinity and Neo are to meet yet again. We can also see Moss’ Trinity wearing a variation of her signature black leather look. Reeves’ Neo appears like John Wick. It is also speculated that Neo's new look might have something to do with the fact that he is the going to play the same role Morpheus had played to Neo, and this time around Neo could be doing the same for young Morpheus. Matrix 4 hits theatres on May 21, 2021.

