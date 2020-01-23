Hugo Weaving Will Not Be A Part Of 'Matrix 4', Production Kicks-off Without Him

Hugo Weaving's portrayal of Agent Smith was widely appreciated by audience members throughout the three Matrix films. When the news of a fourth instalment being under the works for the Matrix film franchise hit the internet, fans were reportedly expecting Hugo Weaving's villain to feature in the film. But, it is now revealed by Hugo himself that he won't be a part of Matrix 4.

Hugo Weaving will not feature in Matrix 4

The 59-year-old was reportedly given a thorough narration about the fourth Matrix film and was interested in being a part of it. The actor was speaking to a news daily where he revealed that the actor was first approached by makers of a play titled The Visit which is set to debut at the National Theatre in the UK. After committing to The Visit already, director Lana Wachowski offered him Matrix 4. Though the actor believed he could do both the projects at the same time, the director, in the end, decided that dates would not work out. Hugo Weaving, in conclusion, said that the makers of Matrix 4 are going ahead with the film without him.

Keeping aside a few details about Matrix 4's cast, nothing has been revealed by the makers yet. The official plot or synopsis of the film has reportedly been under the wraps for months as the makers do not wish any details of the film to leak early in production. To maintain secrecy, Matrix 4 is reportedly being produced under the working title of Project: Ice Cream. This is not a new practice for blockbuster films as previously Avengers: Endgame also reportedly completed its production under the working title of Infinity Gauntlet. Matrix 4 is rumoured to release on May 21, 2021.

Image courtesy - Hugo Weaving Instagram

