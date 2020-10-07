On Matt Damon's Birthday, Here's A Fun Quiz To Test How Well You Know The Superstar

Matt Damon celebrates his 50th birthday on Thursday, October 8. The Oscar-winning performer has been one of Hollywood’s most reliable lead actor for over three decades now. Many of his movies have went on to become classics, holding a special place in the audience’s heart. In the honour of Matt Damon’s birthday, here’s taking a quick look at the actor’s life and career in the form of a quiz. Check how well do you know the Contagion star.

The Ultimate Matt Damon Quiz:

1) What is Matt Damon’s real name?

Matt Claire Damon

Matthew Paige Damon

Mathew Hailey Damon

Matt Piper Damon

2) Matt Damon’s father was a stockbroker while his mother was a professor at a university. Do you know where he was born?

Seattle, Washington

Texas

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Florida

3) Matt Damon has featured in several blockbuster movies. Which of the following was his debut film?

School Ties

Field of Dreams

The Good Mother

Mystic Pizza

4) Matt Damon has been awarded many honourable accolades for his onscreen presence. For which of the following film did he receive an Oscar?

Good Will Hunting

The Martian

Invictus

Manchester by the Sea

5) Do you know Matt Damon attended Harvard University, however, he had the leave his degree incomplete to essay a lead role in a film. Which movie was it?

Glory Daze

Geronimo: An American Legend

Chasing Army

Courage Under Fire

6) Apart from awards that he garnered for his role as an actor and producer, Matt Damon also became the 2,343rd person to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In which year was he honoured with the star?

2005

2006

2007

2008

7) In the film ‘The Departed’, Matt Damon played the role of Sergeant Colin Sullivan. Which of the following co-star shot and Killed his character in the movie?

Aleck Baldwin

Jack Nicholson

Leonardo DiCaprio

Mark Wahlberg

8) In his stellar career, Matt Damon has lent his voice to several characters. Which of the following character in ‘Happy Feet Two’ was voiced by the superstar?

Bill the Krill

Kirk

Erik the Krill

Austin

ALSO READ| Leonardo DiCaprio & Matt Damon's 'The Departed' Paid Homage To Scarface And More Trivia

9) In which of the following mentioned documentary did Matt Damon appear as himself?

Inside Job

The Man Who Saved the World

Running the Sahara

Howard Zinn: You Can’t Be Neutral on a Moving Train

ALSO READ| Take A Look At The Entire Star Cast Of 'The Martin' Alongside Matt Damon In The Lead Role

10) In the film ‘Interstellar’, Matt Damon played an astronaut who was sent to an icy planet during the Lazarus program. What was the name of his character?

Joseph Cooper

Brand

Mann

TARS

ALSO READ| This Day That Year: Dulquer's B'town Confession, Matt Damon Refuses 'Avatar' & More

Answer Key:

Matthew Paige Damon Cambridge, Massachusetts Mystic Pizza Good Will Hunting Geronimo: An American Legend 2007 Mark Wahlberg Bill the Krill The Man Who Saved the World Mann

ALSO READ| 'The Martian' Filming Location Left Fans Wondering About How Matt Damon Shot The Film

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Contagion & Interstellar)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.