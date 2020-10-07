On Matt Damon's Birthday, Here's A Fun Quiz To Test How Well You Know The Superstar

Matt Damon celebrates his 50th birthday on Thursday, October 8. The Oscar-winning performer has been one of Hollywood’s most reliable lead actor for over three decades now. Many of his movies have went on to become classics, holding a special place in the audience’s heart. In the honour of Matt Damon’s birthday, here’s taking a quick look at the actor’s life and career in the form of a quiz. Check how well do you know the Contagion star.
The Ultimate Matt Damon Quiz:
1) What is Matt Damon’s real name?
- Matt Claire Damon
- Matthew Paige Damon
- Mathew Hailey Damon
- Matt Piper Damon
2) Matt Damon’s father was a stockbroker while his mother was a professor at a university. Do you know where he was born?
- Seattle, Washington
- Texas
- Cambridge, Massachusetts
- Florida
3) Matt Damon has featured in several blockbuster movies. Which of the following was his debut film?
- School Ties
- Field of Dreams
- The Good Mother
- Mystic Pizza
4) Matt Damon has been awarded many honourable accolades for his onscreen presence. For which of the following film did he receive an Oscar?
- Good Will Hunting
- The Martian
- Invictus
- Manchester by the Sea
5) Do you know Matt Damon attended Harvard University, however, he had the leave his degree incomplete to essay a lead role in a film. Which movie was it?
- Glory Daze
- Geronimo: An American Legend
- Chasing Army
- Courage Under Fire
6) Apart from awards that he garnered for his role as an actor and producer, Matt Damon also became the 2,343rd person to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In which year was he honoured with the star?
7) In the film ‘The Departed’, Matt Damon played the role of Sergeant Colin Sullivan. Which of the following co-star shot and Killed his character in the movie?
- Aleck Baldwin
- Jack Nicholson
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Mark Wahlberg
8) In his stellar career, Matt Damon has lent his voice to several characters. Which of the following character in ‘Happy Feet Two’ was voiced by the superstar?
- Bill the Krill
- Kirk
- Erik the Krill
- Austin
9) In which of the following mentioned documentary did Matt Damon appear as himself?
- Inside Job
- The Man Who Saved the World
- Running the Sahara
- Howard Zinn: You Can’t Be Neutral on a Moving Train
10) In the film ‘Interstellar’, Matt Damon played an astronaut who was sent to an icy planet during the Lazarus program. What was the name of his character?
- Joseph Cooper
- Brand
- Mann
- TARS
Answer Key:
- Matthew Paige Damon
- Cambridge, Massachusetts
- Mystic Pizza
- Good Will Hunting
- Geronimo: An American Legend
- 2007
- Mark Wahlberg
- Bill the Krill
- The Man Who Saved the World
- Mann
