Matt Damon's Birthday: Take A Look At Some Funny And Memorable Cameos Of The Actor

The Martian actor Matt Damon is celebrating his 50th birthday today. Matt Damon is known for playing a wide variety of characters and had done many celebrated films. From The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) to The Departed (2006), Matt Damon's movies are always unusual and surprising. On the occasion of his birthday, here's a look at the films in which Matt Damon made a cameo:

Matt Damon's cameo in films

Finding Forrester

Finding Forrester came out in 2000 and Matt was seen in a cameo role playing Steven Sanderson. The film was written by Mike Rich and directed by Gus Van Sant. Matt was seen for barely a minute in the film. It featured Sean Connery as William Forrester, Rob Brown as Jamal Wallace, F. Murray Abraham as Crawford and Anna Paquin as Claire. The film earned a worldwide total of $80,049,764 at the box-office, as per reports.

Also Read | On Matt Damon's birthday, here's a fun quiz to test how well you know the superstar

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back came out in 2001 and Matt Damon was seen as himself in the film. The film was written and directed by Kevin Smith. It starred Jason Mewes as Jay / Chronic, Kevin Smith as Silent Bob / Bluntman, and Ben Affleck as himself / Holden McNeil / Chuckie Sullivan. The film had many cameos in it and also had many funny moments.

Also Read | 'The Martian' filming location left fans wondering about how Matt Damon shot the film

The Third Wheel

The Third Wheel came out in 2002 where Matt was once again seen as himself in a small cameo. Matt Damon also produced this film. The movie was directed by Jordan Brady and starred Luke Wilson, Denise Richards, Jay Lacopo, and Ben Affleck in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolved around a date and everthing that happened during the outing.

Also Read | This day that year: Dulquer's B'town confession, Matt Damon refuses 'Avatar' & more

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind came out in 2002 and Matt Damon was seen as Bachelor Matt in the movie. The film was George Clooney's directorial debut and was written by Charlie Kaufman. It featured Sam Rockwell as Chuck Barris, Drew Barrymore as Penny Pacino, George Clooney as Jim Byrd, Julia Roberts as Patricia Watson, and Rutger Hauer as Keeler. Brad Pitt also had a cameo in this film.

Also Read | Take a look at the entire star cast of 'The Martin' alongside Matt Damon in the lead role

EuroTrip

EuroTrip came out in 2004 and the character of Donny was portrayed by Matt Damon. The small cameo was very funny. The film was directed by Jeff Schaffer and written by Alec Berg, David Mandel, and Schaffer. It featured Scott Mechlowicz, Jacob Pitts, Michelle Trachtenberg, Travis Wester, and Jessica Boehrs in the lead roles. The film earned a worldwide total of $20.8 million at the box office, as per reports.

Jersey Girl

Jersey Girl came out in 2004 and Matt was seen as a PR executive. The film was written, co-edited and directed by Kevin Smith. It starred Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler, George Carlin, Stephen Root, Mike Starr and Raquel Castro in the lead roles. This film was made on a small budget and did quite well at the box-office.

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: Ragnarok came out in 2017 and Matt Damon was seen as Loki during a drama sequence in the Marvel movie. The film was directed by Taika Waititi with the screenplay by Eric Pearson. It featured Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Cate Blanchett as Hela and Idris Elba as Heimdall. The film was very successful at the box office.

Unsane

Unsane came out in 2018 and Matt Damon was seen as Detective Ferguson in the film. The film was directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Jonathan Bernstein and James Greer. It featured Claire Foy as Sawyer Valentini, Joshua Leonard as David Strine and Jay Pharoah as Nate Hoffman.

Deadpool 2

Deadpool 2 came out in 2018 and Matt Damon was seen in a funny cameo role as a redneck. The film was directed by David Leitch with the screenplay by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Ryan Reynolds. The film starred Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson / Deadpool, Josh Brolin as Cable and Morena Baccarin as Vanessa. The film was a box-office hit. Brad Pitt also had a cameo in this film.

Ocean's 8

Ocean's 8 came out in 2018 and Matt was seen as Linus Caldwell in a small cameo in the film. The film was directed by Gary Ross and written by Ross and Olivia Milch. It starred Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter in the lead roles. The film was a spin-off from Ocean's trilogy with an entire female lead cast.

Promo Pic Credit: Candy Pop Sunshine's YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.