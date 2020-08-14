Take A Look At The Entire Star Cast Of 'The Martin' Alongside Matt Damon In The Lead Role

2015's science fiction survival film, The Martian is directed by the Gladiator filmmaker Ridley Scott. The film is based on 2011's novel of the same title by Andy Weir. The film showcases an astronaut's struggle to survive on Mars after being stranded on the planet.

The Martian focuses on the efforts made to rescue him and bring him back to Earth. The Ridley Scott directorial boasts of a stellar star cast alongside Matt Damon in the lead role. Thus, here's taking a look at The Martian's cast in detail to know about each actor and their role in this Academy-Award winning film.

Matt Damon as Mark Watney

The American actor and film producer, Matt Damon plays the role of Mark Watney in The Marian. Matt as Mark plays a botanist and a member of the Ares III team, who mistakenly presumed dead after Mars hits a violent storm. After being stranded on the planet, Mark is forced to use his wits to survive until he can be brought back to earth.

Jessica Chastain as Melissa Lewis

The actor-producer, Jessica Chastain plays the role of commander Melissa Lewis in this sci-fi film. Jessica as Melissa plays a United States Navy officer, geologist and the commander of Ares III mission. She is shown to be a huge fan of 1970s disco music in the film.

Kristen Wiig as Annie Montrose

Kristen Wiig is an actor-comedian who plays the role of Annie Montrose in this Ridley Scott directorial. Kristen as Annie plays the director of media relations for Nasa. Her primary concern in the film is the public perception of NASA amid the rescue of Mark Watney.

Jeff Daniels as Theodore Sanders

The award-winning actor-musician, Jeff Daniels plays the role of Theodore Sanders, aka Teddy, in The Martian. Jeff as Theodore plays te director of The National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Sanders, as the director of NASA, is shown to be competent but a man who keeps unnecessary risks at bay.

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Vincent Kapoor

Chiwetel Ejiofor is an English actor and filmmaker, who plays the role of Vincent Kapoor in this Matt Damon starrer. Chiwetel as Vincent plays the NASA director for Mars Missions. He is also the first person who establishes contact with Watney in the film. Kapoor is shown to be an African-American whose father was Hindu.

The supporting cast of The Martin includes:

Michael Peña as the United States Air Force officer, Major Rick Martinez

Sean Bean as Hermes flight director, Mitch Henderson

Sebastian Stan as Dr. Chris Beck

Mackenzie Davis as satellite planner, Mindy Park

Eddy Ko as China National Space Administration's chief scientist, Guo Ming

