'Batman' First Look Revealed By Matt Reeves; Robert Pattinson Leaves Fans Amazed

Director Matt Reeves evidently took the DC fanbase by surprise when he took to his Twitter and shared the first look for Robert Pattinson's version of Batman. The latest footage released by Matt Reeves presents Robert Pattinson in the Batman avatar for the very first time. The minute-long footage features Robert's Batman in the Batsuit walking into the frame in a room lit with saturated red lights. Composer Michael Giacchino has reportedly worked on the theme which is played in the first look. Robert Pattinson's first look as the Batman has reportedly been appreciated by fans as positive reactions have started pouring in. Check out their reactions below -

Robert Pattinson's first look of Batman - fans reactions

This Batman is vegan and does CrossFit. I'm excited to see what will be Reeve's take on this iconic character. Snyder has set the bar high with Batfleck but I'm no one to judge a book by its cover. Can't wait for this. Robert has the chops to pull this one. #batman2021 — AddyTheDaddy (@AdnanPlummer) February 14, 2020

I love his chin. I love his bat symbol / possible weapon (it seems like a multifaceted batarang on his chest?). I love the vibe. I love the stitching. I love Robert Pattinson. I LOVE #BATMAN. pic.twitter.com/XwJnpLzfGq — Roxy Striar (@roxystriar) February 13, 2020

I love this shot!



I'm definitely getting Arkham Knight vibes and the chest symbol is clearly detachable!!



I cannot wait for this movie!! #Batman pic.twitter.com/Lf7GlhThz4 — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) February 13, 2020

I love this #Arkham inspired gritty/tactical suit, and the already catchy score. I’m thinking color will be some blend of Neal Adams meets Animated Series (I think #RobertPattinson’s physicality & build will mirror Adams #Batman as well.) #Batsuit



pic.twitter.com/PygGnnD7GL — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) February 14, 2020

The textures. The stitches. It's amateur, it's handmade. It's just past the beginning of the Bat. It's so beautiful. I can't even imagine how the suit is going to damage/evolve through the course of the movies. pic.twitter.com/qVBJgPkk0j — Nic 🐻 (@NicPolcaro) February 13, 2020

