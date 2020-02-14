The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Batman' First Look Revealed By Matt Reeves; Robert Pattinson Leaves Fans Amazed

Hollywood News

'Batman' first look has revealed actor Robert Pattinson taking up the mantle of the comic book icon wearing the Batsuit. Check out fan reactions below.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
batman

Director Matt Reeves evidently took the DC fanbase by surprise when he took to his Twitter and shared the first look for Robert Pattinson's version of Batman. The latest footage released by Matt Reeves presents Robert Pattinson in the Batman avatar for the very first time. The minute-long footage features Robert's Batman in the Batsuit walking into the frame in a room lit with saturated red lights. Composer Michael Giacchino has reportedly worked on the theme which is played in the first look. Robert Pattinson's first look as the Batman has reportedly been appreciated by fans as positive reactions have started pouring in. Check out their reactions below - 

Also read: Robert Pattinson's first look from 'The Batman' revealed by director Matt Reeves

Robert Pattinson's first look of Batman - fans reactions

Also read: Peter Sarsgaard opens up about the tone of Robert Pattinson's 'Batman'

Also read: 'Batman' villains fans need to know about before watching the new Robert Pattinson film

Also read: Iconic 'Batman' villains who need to make an appearance on the big screen in future movies

Also read: Robert Pattinson feared losing out on 'The Batman', says it was 'nerve-wracking'

Image courtesy - Matt Reeves Twitter

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
PM MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SUSHMA SWARAJ
RISHI SUNAK 'HONOURED' TO BE UK FM
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
NAWAB MALIK QUESTIONS PULWAMA PROBE