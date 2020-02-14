Robert Pattinson's First Look From 'The Batman' Revealed By Director Matt Reeves

The Batman director Matt Reeves has revealed the first look of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman. Robert Pattinson was cast in the role of Batman in 2019, after the previous Batman, Ben Affleck stepped down from the role last year. He was also going to direct the movie, however, he stepped down as the director in 2017.

Check out the first look of the movie- The Batman which is slated to release in 2021.

The first look of The Batman

In the video, which is a camera test footage, Robert Pattinson is seen wearing the bat suit. He is seen stepping in front of the camera in a red light which is saturated from a dark frame. Michael Giacchino has composed the instantly catching and powerful music that plays in the background of the video.

Though not much has been revealed about the movie, it has been stated that the movie will tap into the detective side of the superhero. While a glimpse of the side was visible in the Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight while Batman hunts for the Joker. However, the side was suppressed as the DCEU is focused on the superhero aspect of the movie.

It has been revealed that the story of the movie is a noir-driven one that portrays Batman as the greatest detective. The director of the movie, Matt Reeves told a leading news publication that Batman in the movie will be seen investigating a certain case that will take the audience into the ‘world of Gotham’.

The director further revealed that he revisited all the comics and dug deep into them. He also revealed that she won’t be continuing Nolan’s series but will rather make a path of his own.

It has been reported that The Batman will not take the traditional route and will differ from the original plot. According to reports, the movie- The Batman will start a new trilogy. While Zoe Kravitz plays the role of Catwoman, the role of the Penguin will be essayed by Colin Farrell. Paul Dano plays the role of the Ripper and Andy Serkis plays the role of Alfred Pennyworth, while Jeffrey Wright will be seen playing James Gordon.

