Matt Reeves Talks About How His 'The Batman' Is Different From Past Films Of The Superhero

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. The film marks the debut of Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader. The director of Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman, Matt Reeves recently opened up about how his version of Batman is different than the previous Batman films by Christopher Nolan and Tim Burton.

In a recent media interaction, Matt Reeves said that there have been some terrific Batman films over the years. Talking about his vision, he said that he did not want The Batman to be simply another movie in the long list of Batman films. He also revealed that Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight and Tim Burton’s Batman Returns are his favourite Batman films.

Talking about how different his The Batman is, he said that he wanted to get a version of Batman where he is not fully formed. Matt Reeves said that he wanted to explore Batman as a character set in today’s world. He highlighted that all that The Batman does is to deal with trauma in his past.

Talking about The Dark Knight by Christopher Nolan, Matt Reeves said that Christopher Nolan’s work in the movie is unimaginable. He also praised Heath Ledger’s ability to nail the character of Joker. He showered praises for the movie and the Joker in The Dark Knight.

He further praised Tim Burton’s movie Batman Returns. He said that Tim Burton’s work is very singular. Matt mentioned that he liked the Penguin and the whole treatment given to the sewer scenes. Talking about the genuine qualities of both films, the director said that both the films are very distinctive.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is expected to hit the screens in June next year. It will be a first instalment of the trilogy which will not be a part of the continued DC Extended Universe or Worlds of DC. The film features a stellar star cast of Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrel, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Paul Dano and Peter Sarsgaard.

