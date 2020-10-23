Mattel Launches New Pennywise & Grady Twins Dolls For Halloween, Fans Find Them 'cute'

Mattel has recently teamed up with Warner Bros Consumer Products to release new dolls in time for Halloween. The company will soon release two new dolls based on Pennywise from the film IT and the Grady Twins from the film The Shining. Read ahead to know more:

Also Read | 'Thomas & Friends' movie is under development, announces Mattel with director Marc Forster

Also Read | New York's The Strong Museum adds 12 new toy finalists to 'National Toy Hall of Fame'

Mattel, in a tweet, mentioned that dolls were designed by the makers of Monster High. Many fans liked and re-tweeted Mattel's tweet on the social media platform. Most fans mentioned the dolls looked quite beautiful and other fans laid down other suggestions for the company as well. One fan wrote - 'thank u I love the pennywise but u know what would make it better? bringing bback ever after high <33' (sic). Take a look:

These are so cute 😍 — Fiat girl (@Fiatesque) October 21, 2020

thank u i love the pennywise but u know what would make it better? bringing bback ever after high <33 pic.twitter.com/QBhuPDl0rK — ghost !!★ (@DR4CUL4UR4) October 22, 2020

Also Read | UP artisans hopeful as demand for local toys increase after PM’s call to team up for toys

Also Read | On 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi makes strong 'vocal for local' pitch for Toy industry

Pennywise doll for IT

Rebecula with the Pennywise doll! pic.twitter.com/AfpAFveEr7 — 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞 ☾ (@MHCrav3) October 22, 2020

The new Pennywise Doll launched by Mattel is based on the main villain from the film IT. IT is a 2017 movie which was directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Chase Palmer, Cary Fukunaga and Gary Dauberman. The film is based on Stephen King's 1986 novel called IT. IT or Pennywise The Dancing Clown is an evil spirit that awakens every 27 years and haunts kids.

The doll looks very similar to the character in the movie. The iconic clown face and the orange hair make the doll look very much like the evil character. Furthermore, the doll also features the iconic grey dress that looks very shiny and impressive.

Grady Twins dolls from The Shining

the grady twins monster high dolls,, i need them pic.twitter.com/g9uf7hehDz — 𝐋𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 (@2muchkcals) October 21, 2020

The new Grady Twins dolls are based on a Stanley Kubrick film called The Shining. The film is co-written with novelist Diane Johnson and is based on Stephen King's 1977 novel of the same name. It stars Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance, Shelley Duvall as Wendy Torrance, Danny Lloyd as Danny Torrance, Scatman Crothers as Dick Hallorann and Barry Nelson as Stuart Ullman.

The Grady Twins are an iconic duo that is seen often in the film. The dolls also look very similar to the characters and sport the same dress and look. Many Mattel toys are based on iconic characters.

Promo Pic Credit: Mattel Creations' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.