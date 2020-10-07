'Thomas & Friends' Movie Is Under Development, Announces Mattel With Director Marc Forster

Mattel is teaming up with the production company 2Dux as they plan to make a feature film based on the trains based animated show, Thomas and Friends. The show is widely loved by children and explores the importance of friendship. Read on to know more details:

Thomas and Friends to develop into a feature film

Marc Forster, who was the director of World War Z, is set to helm the project as well as co-produce it. Thomas' character has been a favourite among children worldwide, and its theme is something that children and parents deeply connect with, Mattel films chief Robbie Brenner told Variety. He went on to say that Marc is a really good storyteller and that he is excited to showcase Thomas’ story to the world in a new and different way.

The companies have announced the project including both live-action and animation. Mattel will co-produce the script with Marc Forster and Renee Wolfe, who is the co-founder and Co-CEO of 2Dux. The script has been penned by Alyssa Hill and Jesse Wigutow. From Mattel Films, Robbie Brenner and Kevin McKeon will take the lead on the project.

Thomas and Friends is celebrating a 75-year long run this year. It talks about the general world through the story of Thomas the engine and his other locomotive friends. The very first creation of Thomas took place in 1945 by Rev. W Awdry who developed the character in the stories he told his son Christopher. The character is now loved across the world by children since the time he first made his journey on the tracks. The show which is now in its 24th season has been told through toys, books, and apps so far.

Forster told that Thomas has been a childhood favourite of his and he is looking forward to working with Robbie on this project. He expressed his excitement about working with the whole team of Mattel on this evergreen story. Mattel’s latest step into the world of movies was the 2016 live-action Max Steel, which failed at the box-office and earned less than 4 million.

