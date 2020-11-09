Matthew Broderick Was Hesitant To Sign For His 'Ferris Bueller' Role; Read Why

Matthew Broderick is a well-known American actor and he recently opened up about his iconic role in the movie, Ferris Bueller's Day Off. In a recent interview, he revealed how he had almost dropped his role in the movie and what made him finally sign for his iconic role as Ferris Bueller. Read further to know what Matthew Broderick shared about his journey, from dropping his role to finally seeing it become one of the most iconic ones.

Matthew Broderick recently revealed in his interview with Sirius XM’s Quarantined with Bruce Bozzi that the main reason for his hesitance for signing up for his role in Ferris Bueller's Day Off was because he thought the film would stereotype him as an actor who talks to the camera. He stated that according to him, the script of Ferris Bueller's Day Off was great but he had a teeny hesitation because he had just done plays namely Brighton Beach and Biloxi and thought that he would be talking to the audience just as in these plays. He even mentioned his movie named Ladyhawke in which he does talk to the camera in a few scenes.

The actor further revealed how others encouraged him to do the film while he was having second thoughts about it. Recalling his agent’s words, he stated that while he was on the phone, his agent kept insisting that he should do the film and he specially flew to New York to see Matthew Broderick and tell him in person that he should do the movie, Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off, released in 1986, was a popular teen comedy movie by John Hughes that became one of the top-grossing movies of the year. This is one of Matthew Broderick’s movies that was loved by the audiences and received immense love for his role as Ferris Bueller.

Matthew Broderick’s movies

Matthew Broderick’s movies, TV shows and theatre performances are extremely popular among his fans. The actor has been a part of several iconic movies in his entire career so far. Some of Matthew Broderick’s movies include Biloxi Blues, The Freshman, Wonder Park, Love Is Blind, The Last Shot, Glory, among others.

