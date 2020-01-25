Matthew McConaughey And Cast Receives Praise As Netizens Review 'The Gentlemen'

The Gentlemen is a crime action dark comedy film which has recently released. The movie has a multi-starrer cast which includes Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant. Read to know what audience say about the film.

Also Read | The Gentlemen Trailer 2: Matthew McConaughey Tells A Story | WATCH

The Gentlemen reviews

#TheGentlemen is full of energy, and the film ended up being a nice surprise. The cast is incredible here. McConaughey owns this role, while Farrell (somehow) steals the entire film with his humor. It’s occasionally frantic, which can be good and bad, but it’s a fun time overall. pic.twitter.com/6cTWz1Vrkz — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) January 23, 2020

#TheGentlemen takes way too long to get started. The entire first half of the film is fairly boring & all set-up, but, when the second half kicks into gear, it flies. Fantastic performances, some witty dialogue (SO MANY “C*NTS”), & a fun & twisty plot insues. We give it a 6.5/10. pic.twitter.com/Na8HPOVCAr — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) January 24, 2020

#TheGentlemen is funny, intense, and in a way it’s a who-dun-it! The cast is stacked beyond belief and I can’t get enough of these characters! Make this a 3 film franchise cause I want more! pic.twitter.com/BexPzpC9H1 — t-bone (@trevsondrol1) January 24, 2020

Also Read | The Gentlemen Movie: Behind The Scene Pictures Surface Online; See Photos

#TheGentlemen 4.5/5. This was an incredibly fun film that does a tremendous job of mixing the gangster and comedy genre. The whole cast put on strong performances with Hugh Grant and Mathew McConaughey both giving extremely entertaining performances. pic.twitter.com/tTOqSbypSE — Chad's Movie Reviews (@Chads_Reviews) January 25, 2020

#TheGentlemen is filled with perfect performances, from Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam, and the rest of class. Guy Ritchie is a goddamn great director and I can not wait to see what he has in store for us next.



SCORE: 95/100 (A) pic.twitter.com/8bRfckRWfT — AJ Fairnot (@AJ_GeekVibes) January 24, 2020

#TheGentlemen is a return to form for director Guy Ritchie. It's a bit hard to follow at times, but it's well-paced and sports some really big laughs. Colin Farrell steals the show. It's also nothing like Kingsman. 3.5/5 - @johnmath95 pic.twitter.com/JC5cuyvfuB — Mike and John at the Movies (@MikeJohn_Movies) January 24, 2020

Also Read | Matthew McConaughey's 'The Gentlemen' To Release In India On January 24

#TheGentlemen is Guy Ritchie in the POCKET! A daper, colorful, cockeyed and charismatic gangster flick told with all the style and finesse we’ve come to expect from Ritchie. Hugh Grant & Colin Ferrel are AMAZING! What a blast! pic.twitter.com/FBPc1hPv2r — FilmSpeak (@_filmspeak) January 23, 2020

Guy Ritchie you are 2 for 2 for me now! #TheGentlemen was awesome! Full of hilarious moments and awesome unique action sequences. Mix Breaking Bad with Kingsman and you got The Gentlemen. Matthew McConaughey Holy God where have you been!! pic.twitter.com/RlNRiKKYY4 — Ryan O'Toole (@RyanOTooleMR) January 24, 2020

Also Read | The Gentlemen Cast: Matthew McConaughey's Co-actors Revealed Online

The film follows American ex-pat, Mickey Pearson who has created a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he is looking to cash out his business, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. The Gentlemen is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker, Guy Ritchie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.