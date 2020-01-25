The Debate
Matthew McConaughey And Cast Receives Praise As Netizens Review 'The Gentlemen'

Hollywood News

Matthew McConaughey starrer The Gentlemen has released in theatres. Read to know what audience say about this action-comedy film directed by Guy Ritchie

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Matthew McConaughey

The Gentlemen is a crime action dark comedy film which has recently released. The movie has a multi-starrer cast which includes Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant. Read to know what audience say about the film.

The Gentlemen reviews

The film follows American ex-pat, Mickey Pearson who has created a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he is looking to cash out his business, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. The Gentlemen is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker, Guy Ritchie.

 

 

Published:
