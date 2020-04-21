Matthew McConaughey Recommends 'The Wolf Of Wall Street' During #McConaugheyTakes

Hollywood megastar Matthew McConaughey took to his Instagram and stated that he will be doing something different with his Instagram until the lockdown. Matthew McConaughey has been quite active on his social media accounts recently after the global lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Much like most Hollywood celebrities, Matthew McConaughey too has been homebound. He has come up with a creative solution to help his fans get over the quarantine blues.

ALSO READ: Matthew McConaughey Kick-starts #McConaugheyTakes With 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days'

Matthew McConaughey recommends The Wolf of Wall Street

Matthew McConaughey took to his Instagram and revealed that he would be starting something new titled #McConaugheyTakes. In the second part of #McConaugheyTakes, Matthew McConaughey suggested that his fans watch the film The Wolf of Wall Street. Although he has a minor role in the film, his role in The Wolf of Wall Street, Mark Hanna was quite pivotal in building Leonardo DiCaprio’s role.

ALSO READ: Actor Matthew McConaughey And Wife Camila Donate Face Masks To Texas Healthcare Workers

Matthew McConaughey recalled that he was almost 30 per cent into losing his weight for Dallas Buyer’s Club when he got the call for The Wolf of Wall Street. In #McConaugheyTakes, Matthew McConaughey spoke about his study behind understanding the character of Mark Hanna for the film. He also disclosed that the famous chest tapping is his actual relaxation technique.

While talking about the technique, Matthew McConaughey stated that it was Leonardo DiCaprio who suggested that they should put the chest tap in the movie. Towards the end of the video, he revealed that after the chest tap was added in the scene, the scene was shot in one take. He also shared a few insights on what it is like working with The Wolf of Wall Street’s director Martin Scorsese.

“ The wolf of Wall Street “ pic.twitter.com/hAw6m4D1dB — siko. (@kltbnnn) April 19, 2020

ALSO READ: Matthew McConaughey's Virtual Bingo Cheers Up People At A Senior Living Facility

What is #McConaugheyTakes?

Matthew McConaughey suggested a few weeks back that while the world has been in lockdown, everyone has a lot of free time to screen and check out new films. He revealed that in this new segment called #McConaugheyTakes he would recommend a few of his films. Matthew McConaughey would also give a few behind the scene or unheard gossips about the movie that he recommends.

ALSO READ: Jimmy Fallon Shares Quarantine Melodrama Starring Matthew McConaughey And Kristen Wiig

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.