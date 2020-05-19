Matthew McConaughey Recommends His Personal Favourite Flick 'Mud' During #McConaugheyTakes

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey took to social media and stated that he will be doing something different with his Instagram until the lockdown. Matthew McConaughey has been quite active on his social media accounts recently amid the lockdown. Much like most Hollywood celebrities, Matthew McConaughey, too, has been at home. However, he has come up with a creative solution to help his fans get over the quarantine blues.

Matthew McConaughey recommends Mud

Matthew McConaughey took to his Instagram and revealed that he would be starting something new titled #McConaugheyTakes. In the third part of #McConaugheyTakes, Matthew McConaughey suggested that his fans watch the film, Mud. At the beginning of the video, Matthew McConaughey stated that probably in a lot of ways, Mud is his favourite film .

Matthew McConaughey stated that the reason behind calling Mud his favourite movie is that he has always dreamt of his father telling him they would watch this movie together if it had come out when he was 12-13 years old. He stated that his father would have wanted to see Mud with him in the theatres. Matthew McConaughey went on to say that the backyard that the kids had was kind of like the backyard he had while growing up in East Texas.

However, his backyard did not have a boat and tree he had a 13 storied treehouse that he had built. Matthew McConaughey recalled his childhood memory saying that he spent one entire summer building the treehouse. He would steal lumber, and he would sneak out with a hammer and stolen nails. He had found a pine and worked he worked for 90 straight days on the treehouse. He would sit on top of the treehouse and see 50 miles away.

The movie Mud had a mix of fantasy, magic, and reality. He added that his character Mud was a real aristocrat at heart. Matthew McConaughey concluded by saying that whenever his eldest son is ready he would want to sit down with his son and watch the movie together. Matthew McConaughey’s Mud is written and directed by Jeff Nichols. It also stars actor Reese Witherspoon in the lead role.

