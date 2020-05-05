Matthew McConaughey Says He Misses Dallas,recommends 'Magic Mike' During #McConaugheyTakes

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey took to his Instagram and stated that he will be doing something different with his Instagram until the lockdown. Matthew McConaughey has been quite active on his social media accounts recently amid the lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Much like most Hollywood celebrities, Matthew McConaughey too has been homebound. He has come up with a creative solution to help his fans get over the quarantine blues.

Matthew McConaughey recommends Magic Mike

Matthew McConaughey took to his Instagram and revealed that he would be starting something new titled #McConaugheyTakes. In the third part of #McConaugheyTakes, Matthew McConaughey suggested that his fans watch the film, Magic Mike. At the beginning of the video, he mentioned that Magic Mike came to him when he was at the beginning of a rebranding phase.

In the video, Matthew McConaughey mentioned that he was looking forward to working with the director of the movie, Steven Soderbergh. Matthew McConaughey stated that Steven Soderbergh explained the role he would be playing and that he was excited to play the role of a male stripper in a film directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Matthew McConaughey recalled that while hanging up the call he told the director that he knows that the script isn’t ready. However, he requested that the director should give him one line, something before he hangs up the phone and walks away with the conversation. Matthew McConaughey then stated that Steven Soderbergh said that he wanted Matthew to play the character of Dallas, and Dallas is pretty connected with the UFOs. Matthew McConaughey further stated that Dallas was a great character.

While talking about the cast of the film, Matthew McConaughey stated that the film, Magic Mike is based on a portion of Channing Tatum’s life. According to Matthew McConaughey, Channing Tatum was great to work with. He further added that all the guys in the film were great to work with. He recalled that there were zero egos in the making of Magic Mike. With all that testosterone from everybody, they still had such a good time. Matthew McConaughey added that there was so much laughter, support and good ideas coming from everybody. He concluded by saying that he misses his character, Dallas.

