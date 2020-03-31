Matthew McConaughey Co-creates Public Service Announcement On Safety Amid COVID-19

Matthew McConaughey has been an advertising icon for a long time now. His meditative commercials for Lincoln vehicles have been a TV and YouTube staple for years. But now he has narrated and co-created a public service announcement promoting isolation and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This is what he had to say in his recent interview with the Associated Press.

Read Also| Matthew McConaughey Shares A Throwback Picture, Gives His Fans A Flashback Friday Treat

Matthew McConaughey makes a point by saying 'we are at war'

Matthew McConaughey has narrated the latest public service announcement promoting isolation and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In this video, he is seen narrating “We are at war with a virus, and health care troops and first responders are on the front line fighting it every day. Let's join the fight by staying home.” While images of masked medical workers, children tending to backyard plants, and empty highways play over his narration. In this awareness campaign, he also is seen saying that saying behind closed doors is “the most brave and aggressive weapon we have against this enemy.”

Read Also| Matthew McConaughey And Cast Receives Praise As Netizens Review 'The Gentlemen'

While speaking to the Associated Press, Matthew McConaughey revealed that the messages of staying are not just a good idea bout is actually necessary to win the war against the COVID-19 pandemic. Matthew McConaughey also added that is why he started the campaign by saying that its not just a good defense strategy but it is the greatest offense to the virus we have for now.

Read Also| Matthew McConaughey And Hugh Grant Turn Match Makers For Their Parents?

Matthew McConaughey is currently in his hometown of Austin, Texas. He is staying with his wife, three kids, and mother. It was reported that his mother was in an assisted living facility and came home to her son after the COVID-19 pandemic scare started. Matthew McConaughey also expressed that this worldwide crisis can help reflect things that are good in people. He also expressed that these bad times will breed great creativity in hindsight.

Read Also| Matthew McConaughey Gives A Sneak-peek Into His Thanksgiving 2019 Celebrations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.