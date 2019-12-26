Matthew McConaughey And Hugh Grant Turn Match Makers For Their Parents?

Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey are all set for their upcoming film The Gentlemen. The details about their role in the movie are not yet revealed. However, after their recent conversation, it seems like they will play the role of cupids after the two actors discussed setting their parents up. Also, while discussing the holiday plans in an interview the two realised that their parents were single. And Hugh Grant asked Matthew if his 87-year-old mother likes a nice 91-year-old Englishman?" To which Matthew said that she is single and vital. So Hugh said that they should set this up, and to which Hugh here we go. So they said another way of working together Hugh.

The Gentlemen

The two actors will share the silver screen for their upcoming film The Gentlemen. The trailer of the film has been released and the official trailer of the movie came out on October 2 this year. In the trailer, Matthew McConaughey is shown as the marijuana kingpin and the trailer starts off with Hugh Grant (in the role of Fletcher) and Charlie Hunnam (Pearson’s confidante) speaking in a sarcastic tone and telling him about the probable future of the marijuana empire that the plot shall be revolving around. The trailer shows some serious scenes and some really catchy dialogues like “In the jungle, the only way a lion survives, not by acting like a king, by being the king,” etc.

According to reports, it is speculated that the movie will release on January 1, in the United Kingdom and will hit the theatres of the United States and India on January 24, 2020. Watch the trailer here.

In this town, there can only be one king. Take a look at the trailer for @RealGuyRitchie’s #TheGentlemen, starring @McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, @HenryGolding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, with Colin Farrell, and @HackedOffHugh. pic.twitter.com/ZvsmPkyDMp — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) October 2, 2019

