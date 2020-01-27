The Gentleman stars Matthew McConaughey as a drug lord who wants to sell off his profitable marijuana business to the highest bidder, while having to fend off shady figures who attempt to steal it out from under him. Director Guy Richie, who is known for his dressing sense, had a special dress made out for McConaughey, who kept a few with him. Read to know more about it.

Matthew McConaughey kept Cashmere suits worn in The Gentlemen

Costume Designer, Michael Wilkinson revealed in an interview with a leading daily that Guy Richie wanted a compelling, urban look for the movie that is quintessentially British. They had fun with the costume choices. Richie said he did not want anything boring or obvious, but it was important not to go overboard and find a relatable grounding for each character.

Talking about Matthew McConaughey, Michael Wilkinson said that they wanted to create an original, very specific look for Matthew’s character, Mickey Pearson, so they decided to make all of his suits themselves using their amazing tailor, Sheikh Ali, who constructed the suits in his workroom in Manchester. Wilkinson stated that McConaughey’s costumes show a modern take on classic English tailoring — extremely high quality but with a younger, less constrictive vibe.

He said, "Matthew wears his suits like a second skin. His character is absolutely at ease with his status." Wilkinson chose luxurious fabrics for the suits to exemplify classic English tailoring (using windowpane checks and Prince of Wales checks, for example) woven from beautiful wools, cashmeres and silks.

"Matthew McConaughey liked the suits so much, he took home a few with him. Matthew said they were the most comfortable suits he has ever worn," said Wilkinson. Because of the way, they cut the suits, and because there was so much cashmere in the fabrics, the suits were soft, light-weight and moulded to Matthew’s body. Michael mentioned that fortunately, they had doubles of a lot of them because of the stunts in the show, so the film company still has some of his suits in their archives.

