Matthew McConaughey Reveals How A 20-month Hiatus Allowed Him To Reinvent His Roles

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey since the beginning of his career mostly played cookie-cutter roles in rom-com films. McConaughey has an extended list of romantic films ranging from Ghosts of Girlfriends Past to Fool's Gold. However, the actor soon turned to starring in more serious films in terms of content, which landed him an Academy Award and Emmy nomination. In his latest interview with Bill Maher, promoting his memoir titled Greenlights, McConaughey explained how he changed the public and studio perception about him as an actor.

Matthew McConaughey's hiatus details

During his interview, Matthew expressed that he was always the rom-com guy and that the dramatic roles which he always wished to do were somehow out of his reach. He described himself to be the 'Shirtless guy on the beach' in his films expressing that he was fine with being that. He revealed that he took a 20-month sabbatical from Hollywood where he also turned down a $14.5 million offer for a romantic-comedy film which eventually did not get made.

However, the actor expressed that once he was away from Hollywood for a substantial period of time, 14 months to be precise, he stopped getting any rom-com which allowed him to transform into a 'new good idea'. The idea which McConaughey expressed himself to be was with regards to his work in films like Lincoln Lawyer, Killer Joe, and Mud. These early McConaughey renaissance films allowed him to be viewed by makers as a serious actor which eventually brought him an Oscar award with Dallas Buyers Club. But during the interview, Maher claimed that the actor could only make a comeback as a serious actor because of his innate likeability.

On the other hand, McConaughey has recently joined Instagram where he can be seen sharing the tidbits from his life and stories from his film sets in a video series. He is also gearing up to voice the character of the titular character of Jack Nichols' new podcast series titled Hank the Cowdog. Besides Matthew, the podcast will also feature Kirsten Dunst, Scoot McNairy, and more.

