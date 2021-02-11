Matthew McConaughey Reveals He Loves To Drive, Fan Says 'Take Me With You'

Matthew McConaughey recently treated his fans by uploading a picture of himself looking as handsome as ever. In the snap posted by the actor, he looked quite relaxed while driving. Sporting a bandana and sunglasses, the actor smiled slightly as he clicked a selfie.

Matthew McConaughey reveals he loves to drive in his recent Instagram post

Matthew McConaughey is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood and enjoys a fan following of millions across the globe. The actor recently took to Instagram to profess his love for driving. The actor uploaded a picture of himself driving and wrote that he "loves to drive".

Fans react to Matthew McConaughey's post

The actor, who is known for his charms and good looks was recently seen with a cool and relaxed look as he drove his car. Matthew McConaughey wore a blue bandana and paired it with a pair of sunglasses. The casual look of the actor was loved by his fans. His fans did not hesitate with their compliments for the actor as comments poured in on the actor's Instagram post. A fan asked the 51-year-old actor to "pick her up" as well. While another fan asked the actor to take him on a ride. Some fans just stated their love for the actor by commenting that they loved him.

Matthew McConaughey's Photos on Instagram

Showing off his cool and funky side, Matthew McConaughey's photos are always appreciated by his fans as they get to connect with him on a personal level. Pictures and videos with short and funny caption is a constant theme of Matthew McConaughey's Instagram. Fans around the globe enjoy his content and share their excitement in the comment section.

Matthew McConaughey’s Instagram is filled with promotional activities about his book ‘Greenlights’

Matthew McConaughey recently published his book ‘Greenlights’. The book includes incidents from the actor's life. McConaughey describes his book as an “approach book” while the book has been described as a memoir. Matthew McConaughey's Instagram reveals how much effort he put into his book. The book was at number one on The New York Times non-fiction best-seller list.

