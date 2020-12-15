Matthew McConaughey's Daughter Vida Has A Constructive Criticism For Father; Read More

The Ghosts of Girlfriends Past actor Matthew McConaughey recently had an interview with Amy Jo Martin for her new podcast. The 51-year-old actor talked about various topics including his memoir that he released in October this year. However, the podcast featured an unexpected guest, who was none other than Matthew's daughter Vida. She answered one of the questions asked by Martin. Read the whole excerpt featuring Matthew McConaughey.

Matthew McConaughey's daughter Vida has some constructive criticism for father

Amy Jo Martin's podcast which is called Why Not Now?'s Saturday podcast interview featured The Dallas Buyers Club actor Matthew McConaughey. Martin asked Matthew to shed some light on his philosophy and what he thinks about the one lesson that he finds himself learning again and again. To this, Matthew replied that first of all if he is learning a lesson again and again then it means that he hasn't learned it completely in the first place. He also stated that even when we know what lessons are right and are true, however, it still takes time to activate them into your habit, so that it instinctively comes to you.

Matthew then calls daughter Vida and asks her "What's one lesson you find me learning over and over?" To which Vida states Trusting. The 10-year-old then elaborates stating that when he corrects them after they have done something wrong and then he comes back to tell them why he corrected them in the first place, and they are like, we already got it right in the first place.

Matthew laughs listening to her daughter's innocent answer and repeats the answer "Trusting that they got it right the first time". The actor is father to three kids, where Vida is 10 years old, and her two brothers are 8, and 12 years old, named Livingston and Levi respectively. The clip could be checked out Martin's tweet linked below.

Matthew McConaughey's memoir

Movies like Dallas Buyers Club, Interstellar, Dazed and Confused, Magic Mike, The Gentlemen, Mud, The Lincoln Lawyer, How to Lose a Guy in 10 days, and A Time to Kill are some of the famous Matthew McConaughey's movies. Matthew's first book, Greenlights is also published recently and was released in October this year. The book categorizes the events which took place in Matthew's life to be green, red, or yellow lights, ranging from how they either sped him up or slowed him down.

