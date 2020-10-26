'Christmas In Montana' Cast: Know Who Played Which Character In The Kellie Martin Starrer

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries continued its Christmas TV movie series with Christmas in Montana, which released in 2019. It starred Kellie Martin and Colin Ferguson. The synopsis of the movie read: “Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help resistant Travis save his ranch. Can time on the ranch help restore her faith in Christmas in time for a miracle?”. During the promotions, Kellie Martin revealed that her husband Keith Christian was from Montana and the story of the flick was inspired from her own life. Here are the details of the cast of Christmas in Montana, its plot and everything you need to know about it.

Christmas in Montana Cast

Kellie Martin

The female lead of the film, Sara, is essayed by actor Kellie Martin. Kellie is best known for her performances in numerous projects such as Life Goes On and Lucy Knight, among many others. In Christmas in Montana, her character Sara, a single mom from Montana, has come to extend help to a struggling rancher as an efficiency expert.

Colin Ferguson

The struggling rancher mentioned above is the male lead of the film, Travis, portrayed by Colin Ferguson. His repertoire includes projects such as Private Eyes, Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane, Deadly Deed, You’re the Worst, The Moment When, A Fixer Upper Mystery, Haven, Cedar Cove, and The Vampire Diaries, among many others. In the film, the character of Travis meets Sara after applying a bank loan for his ranch.

Art Hindle

The 72-year-old Canadian actor Art Hindle was featured in the film as Pops. He has starred in films like the Imposter Society, Trapped, Robbery, Northern Lights of Christmas, Dot, and Share the Screen, among many others.

Who plays Kay in Christmas in Montana?

Among all the lead actors and supporting cast, the character Kay in the flick grabbed the attention of the audience. Interestingly, the Canadian actor Victoria Snow, essaying the role, is best known for her roles as Mary Margaret Skalany in Kung Fu: The Legend Continues and Dee White in Cra$h & Burn, and her lead role as Frances Hunter in Paradise Falls. Her credits include Heartland, Incorporated, Taken, Slasher (Sonja), Jack, Beauty and the Beast, Flashpoint, Tilt, Blue Murder, 9B, and many others

Christmas in Montana characters

Apart from the lead characters, the supporting characters saw actors such as Kayla Hutton as Lexie, Rob Stewart as Peter, Darryl Hinds as Stephen Scott Barker as J.T. and Dan MacKay as Neil. Actor Sammi Vassell was also seen playing a cameo in the film. Filmmaker TW Peacocke helmed Christmas in Montana.

(Image courtesy: Hallmark Movies and Mysteries YouTube)

