Was 'Christmas In Montana' Filmed In Montana? Find Out Where Hallmark Movie Was Shot

Christmas in Montana is a Christmas movie that premiered on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries in December 2019. The film stars Kellie Martin and Colin Ferguson in the lead. Popularly known for starring in various television shows over many years now, Kellie Martin played the role of 'Sara' in the film while Colin Ferguson, a Canadian actor, director, and producer, starred as 'Travis' opposite Kellie. Read on to find out if the film was shot in Montana as its name suggests.

Was Christmas in Montana filmed in Montana?

Christmas in Montana is about the relationship that Sara and Travis develop when Sara visits Travis in Montana to help him save his ranch. Although the name suggests otherwise, the movie was not actually filmed in Montana. This is not a new occurrence for Hallmark movies as many of their Christmas movies are often shot at locations other than what their name suggests.

Where was Christmas in Montana filmed?

The filming of Christmas in Montana took place in Canada. The makers of the film distinctively searched for small towns in the Ontario area that had the potential of looking like Montana, which is a small town as well. The makers chose Main Street in downtown Grimsby as the Christmas in Montana filming location. They reportedly transformed the location of Main Street into a full-blown Christmas set with loads and loads of faux snow. Some even say that some parts of the film were shot in the Essa Township of Ontario.

The star cast of the film

The cast of Christmas In Montana includes Kellie Martin and Colin Ferguson as the protagonists. Kellie rose to popularity for her roles as ‘Rebecca Thatcher’ in Life Goes On, ‘Daphne’ in A Pup Named Scooby-Doo, ‘Christy Huddleston’ in Christy, ‘Lucy Knight’ in ER, ‘Samantha Kinsey’ in Mystery Woman, and as ‘Haley Dean’ in Hailey Dean Mystery. Kellie has also played various characters in films such as Troop Beverly Hills, Body Slam, Matinee, Open House, and many more.

On the other hand, Colin is famous for his roles as Sheriff Jack Carter and Lewis on the shows Eureka and Then Came You. Art Hindle as ‘Pops,’ Victoria Snows as ‘Kay,’ and Ava Preston as ‘Chloe,’ will be seen featuring in the film playing other key roles. Other actors starring in the film Christmas in Montana include Kayla Hutton, Rob Stewart, Darryl Hinds, Scott Baker, Dan MacKay, and Sammi Vassell.

