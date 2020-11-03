Matthew McConaughey's Birthday: Remember When The Actor Inspired With His Oscar Speech?

Matthew McConaughey's birthday falls on November 4, and the Interstellar actor is turning 50 this year. Matthew McConaughey's movies include How to Lose a Guy in 10 days, The Wedding Planner, Magic Mike, A Time to Kill and many others. The Hollywood actor is most famously known for his role in Dallas Buyers Club for which he won the oscar in the category Best Actor in a Leading Role. His Academy Award acceptance speech caught the attention of many people.

Matthew McConaughey's Oscars speech

Matthew McConaughey won the Academy Award for the Best Actor in a Leading Role category in the year 2014. Matthew McConaughey's Oscar speech is considered one of the most powerful acceptance speeches by his fans. The speech went on like this, "Thank you -- all of these performances were impeccable. In my opinion, I didn't see a false note anywhere. I want to thank Jean-Marc Vallee our director. I want to thank Jared Leto and Jennifer Garner whom I worked with daily.



There are three things that I need each day. One, I need something to look up to, another to look forward to, and another is someone to chase. And to my hero. That's who I chase. When I was 15 years old I had a very important person in my life come and ask me 'Who's your hero?' I said, 'I thought about it and it's me in ten years. So I turned 25 ten years later and that same person comes to me and goes, 'Are you a hero?' I said, 'Not even close!' She said why and I said, 'My hero is me at 35.' You see, every day, and every week, and every month, and every year of my life, my hero is always ten years away. I'm never going to be my hero. I'm not going to obtain that and that's fine with me because it keeps me with somebody to keep on chasing.

So to any of us, whatever those things are and whatever it is we look up to, whatever it is we look forward to and whoever it is we're chasing, to that I say Amen." He wrapped his speech with his signature dialogue, "alright, alright, alright."

Matthew McConaughey's awards

Apart from winning an Academy Award, Matthew McConaughey has several other awards to his name. Some of these include the Critics Choice Television Awards wherein he won the Best Actor in a Drama Series for True Detective, National Society of Film Critics award for Best Supporting Actor in Bernie and Magic Mike among many others. Apart from the Oscar, McConaughey won several other awards for his film, Dallas Buyers Club.

