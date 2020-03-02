Matthew McConaughey Poses For A Pic With Two Former US Presidents

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey attended History talks ‘Leadership and Legacy’ event, which was hosted by the History Channel at Carnegie Hall in New York. As he walked the red carpet, he was seen posing with two former US Presidents- Bill Clinton and George Bush. The Gentlemen actor looked sharp as he shared the space with two of the most well-known men in America. Check out the picture shared by the actor here.

ALSO READ: Matthew McConaughey Shares A Throwback Picture, Gives His Fans A Flashback Friday Treat

Matthew McConaughey with Bill Clinton and George Bush

In the picture, Matthew McConaughey wore a checkered grey coloured three-piece suit and completed the look with a white coloured shirt underneath. He wore a pair of glasses to complement the attire.

While former President Bill Clinton wore a dark coloured suit with a white and light blue coloured shirt. He complemented the look with a red coloured tie. Former president George Bush wore a black coloured suit with white coloured stripes. He wore a light blue coloured shirt underneath and a maroon coloured tie to complete the look.

ALSO READ: Matthew McConaughey Kept Cashmere Suits Worn In 'The Gentlemen'

In "A Conversation with Matthew McConaughey," Matthew McConaughey explored topics on some of the deeply personal choices everyone makes that impacts their lasting legacies. Through the lens of McConaughey's roles, he looked at his characters - how they shaped him, and how he shaped them.

During the event, Matthew McConaughey reportedly told a reputed entertainment website that what matters the most is chasing great stories. While taking a leap from the big screen to television screens was considered a huge jump, things have changed drastically.

Matthew McConaughey has taken up a pivotal role in the television series True Detective. While talking about the leap, he said that chasing great stories and characters is more important than focusing on what screen it is on. He added that he was unknowingly chasing down his legacy while chasing characters and stories that made him sweat in his boots.

The actor started teaching as a visiting faculty in University of Texas-Austin since 2015. He also spoke about enjoying the process at each stage is of utmost importance while telling a story. He emphasised on the process of creating, failing, as well as not making what one wanted to make.

ALSO READ: Matthew McConaughey Gives A Sneak-peek Into His Thanksgiving 2019 Celebrations

ALSO READ: Matthew McConaughey And Cast Receives Praise As Netizens Review 'The Gentlemen'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.