Matthew Perry Still Recovering From 2018 Surgery, Keith Morrison Gives Details

Matthew Perry went through a gastrointestinal surgery in 2018. His stepfather, Keith Morrison, has revealed that the FRIENDS star is still recuperating from this major surgery. Mathew Perry was bedridden during his entire three-month time at the hospital. Here are more details on this.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Keith Morrison said that Matthew Perry is still recuperating from the gastrointestinal surgery that he had undergone in 2018. The FRIENDS star was bedridden during his three-month stay at the hospital. Matthew Perry had undergone the surgery to fix his gastrointestinal perforation. The actor had also tweeted his discharge from the hospital.

Three months in a hospital bed. Check. — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) September 15, 2018

In an interview with People.com Keith Morrison recalled that they were able to be with him a lot of the time, which was good for everybody. Morrison said that it is awful when people have an illness and have to get operations done and worry about whether or not they will be okay. But he looked at the brighter side and said that this can bring a whole family closer. Morrison said that they were going to be there to support Perry.

Reportedly, Matthew Perry’s gastronomical perforation could have been caused by alcohol and drug abuse issues, he had earlier said. Perry has been forthright about his struggles with substance abuse. He had been admitted to a rehab centre for the same.

Mathew Perry is most popular for his role as Chandler Bing in the 1994 sit-com FRIENDS. The storyline of this laughter riot revolves around the lives of six best friends and how they help each other in difficult times. The cast of the show included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. The show ran for almost ten years and is still massively loved by fans.

Matthew Perry recently appeared in the FRIENDS reunion that happened at the International Emmy Awards 2020. The cast of the show including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were also part of the video.

Promo image courtesy- @chandlerbingsoutfits Instagram

