Matthew Perry Reportedly Bids Adieu To His Malibu House For $13.1 Million; Details Inside

Noted F.R.I.E.N.D.S alum Matthew Perry, who was seen essaying the character of Chandler Bing, has reportedly sold his Malibu beach house for a price tag of 13.1 million US dollars. As per a report on MansionGlobal, Matthew Perry's Malibu house cost the actor approximately 12 million dollars ten years ago, which means that with the sale, the actor turned in a profit of merely 9 per cent after being in the possession of the property for nearly ten years. As per the very same report, the actor revised his listing price multiple times over ahead of finally letting it to for the mentioned price. The asking price, at the time of the actor listing the property for the first time, was nearly 15 million US dollars. The report in question stated that the actor listed his property for the first time during August of 2020.

What else did the report say?

The very same report stated that later on, Matthew Perry's Malibu house cost was revised by the actor to $13.995 million a month later and again to $12.95 before the actor finally let go on the possession of the residential structure for the mentioned price. Throughout the time of his stay, the actor clicked and share multiple pictures of the view from the mentioned house's patio, which faces the beach and provides the guests with a clear view of the Malibu beach horizon. Some of those images can be found below.

The images:

Matthew Perry's Net Worth:

As per a report published in Celebritynetworth.com, Matthew Perry's net worth is estimated to be around $120 million. Converted in rupees, Matthew’s net worth becomes Rs 8,97,76,38,000 (Rs 897 crores). The report further suggests that Matthew recently splurged a massive amount of $20 million to buy a large penthouse apartment in Century City, California. More so, the actor also sold his LA home for $12.5 million. The report in question also suggested that 90 out of those 120 million was earned by Perry at the time of starring in the beloved sitcom that he is known for.

