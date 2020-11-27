Unseen Photo Of The Day: A Young Matthew Perry Smiles Gleefully Beside Young Johnny Depp

Matthew Perry and Johnny Depp are amongst the most prominent faces of the Hollywood Film Fraternity. While Matthew is known for his iconic role Chandler Bing in Friends, Depp has impressed audiences with his distinct roles in hit movies like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Night On The Elm Street and more. A rare and unseen picture of the duo has now surfaced online which is making fans go gaga over it.

Unseen photo of Matthew Perry and Johnny Depp

In the picture, a young Johnny appears to be standing alongside a young Mathew. The duo looks dapper in their 80s look. While Johnny Depp has worn a causal white t-shirt which is topped with an ironed black blazer and matching trousers. On the other hand, Matthew has opted for a formal look.

He can be seen posing in a grey blazer which is paired with a black shirt and a multi-coloured tie. The candid photo features both of them standing casually as they pose for the camera. The still is followed by another monochromatic frame, in which both the iconic stars can be seen smiling. As per the Instagram account, the picture was captured back in the year 1988. Take a look at it here:

The unseen photo that has been doing the rounds has garnered love from their fan army. While some are saying that they look ‘cute’, others have flooded the comment section with heart emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

On the professional front, Matthew Perry will next star in Adam Mckay directed political satire Don’t Look Up. The premise of the film follows the life of two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to inform the human world about an approaching asteroid which has the capability of destroying the entire planet.

On the other hand, Johnny Depp will next feature on the silver screen in Andrew Levitas’ drama flick Minamata. The movie previously premiered at the Berlin Film Festival. Theatrically, it will release in the US, next year. In the film, Depp essays the role of an American photographer, Smith who documented the effect of mercury poisoning on the people of Minamata.

