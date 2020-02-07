Robert Pattinson has been making the headlines with his upcoming DCEU superhero film, The Batman. He will don the role of the titular character and fight crimes in a super spandex suit in the City of Gotham. Read on to know more about the best on-screen moments of Robert Pattinson that one must watch before heading to The Batman.

Robert Pattinson's best on-screen moments of all time

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire featured a young Pattinson. It was released in 2005 and was the second film of the actor. In the film, he plays a major role and dies in an unfortunate series of events at the hands of the film’s main antagonist. He played the character of Cedric Diggory and was praised by critics for his performance. Here is the best Robert Pattinson moment from the film.

The Twilight Saga

In the Twilight Saga, Robert Pattinson was seen playing the lead character of Edward Cullen. He is mostly known for this film franchise and for the character of a vampire that he played in the film. It has some of the best on-screen action scenes by the actor. He won several awards for these films. Here is the best Robert Pattinson scene from the movie:

Remember Me

In Remember Me, Robert Pattinson was seen in the lead role along with Emilie de Ravin. It received mixed reviews from the critics for the ending of the film, but the actors were praised for their performances. This film, according to the fans of the actor, brought the best out of him. Remember Me is a coming-of-age romance drama. Check out Pattinson's best scene from the film:

Maps to the Stars

Maps to the Stars is a 2014 satirical drama flick. Directed by David Cronenberg, it featured Julianne Moore, Mia Wasikowska, John Cusack, Robert Pattinson, Olivia Williams, Sarah Gadon, and Evan Bird in pivotal roles. It stars Robert Pattinson as Jerome Fontana, a limousine driver and struggling actor who wants to be a successful screenwriter. Pattinson received a nomination for the best supporting actor in this film. Here is the best Robert Pattinson moment from the film.

The Lost City of Z

The Lost City of Z is a 2016 biographical adventure drama film written and directed by James Gray. It featured Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, and Tom Holland in pivotal roles. The film did not receive a lot of awards but garnered favourable reviews from critics. It brings one of the best moments of Pattinson. The best Robert Pattinson moment from the film came when he gives a monologue that leaves the other characters surprised. Critics and fans widely praised his performance in the scene.

