Jennifer Aniston Welcomes Matthew Perry To Instagram With A 'FRIENDS' Twist

Hollywood actor Jennifer Anniston welcomed her F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-star Matthew Perry on Instagram by posting a throwback picture as well as a video from the famous sitcom. Matthew Perry played the role of Chandler Bing on the famous sitcom, while Jennifer Aniston played the role of Rachel Greene.

With Matthew Perry joining the social media app this week, the entire F.R.I.E.N.D.S family is now on Instagram. Jennifer Aniston shared a picture of the two from the 90s as well as a video from F.R.I.E.N.D.S where Rachel and Monica played by Courtney Cox are confused about Chandler’s job. Check out the post here.

In the post, Jennifer Aniston wrote that she is surprised to know that Matthew Perry was the last one to join Instagram. Disclosing her reason, she said that since he was ‘a computer operating Transponser’ on the sitcom. In the video shared by Jennifer Aniston from F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Rachel and Monica are seen competing against Chandler and Joey played by Matt Le Blanc in the lightning round. When Ross (David Schwimmer) asks the girls ‘What is Chandler Bing's job?’ and after a lot of thinking, Rachel says that he is a ‘Transponser’.

Netizens and celebrities alike are going gaga over the post. Courtney Cox as well all Hollywood megastar Jennifer Garner commented on the post. Many have welcomed Matthew Perry to the social media account. While the netizens stated that they are excited to welcome Matthew Perry to the social media account.

Matthew Perry’s first post

Fellow cast member Lisa Kudrow was the first one to welcome Matthew Perry to Instagram. Matthew Perry posted his first post on Instagram with a gif of Chandler dancing on the show. He wrote that the gif represents how he feels about being on Instagram. Matthew already has over a million followers on Instagram after he joined the social media app only a few days back.

