Matthew McConaughey Reveals Previously Unknown Details About His Father's Death

Matthew McConaughey has made a new revelation about his personal life in his memoir Greenlights. In this memoir, the Oscar winner revealed that his father died while having sex with his mother. In an excerpt shared online, Matthew McConaughey spoke about the incident in detail.

Matthew McConaughey has always been a private person. But in his new memoir, Greenlights, the Dallas Buyers Club actor has revealed many stories about his personal life. But one excerpt from the memoir focuses on Matthew’s father’s death.

In an excerpt shared in People’s report, Matthew reveals that his father died while having sex with his mother. Matthew McConaughey revealed, “I got a call from my Mom, she said, “Your dad died”. He added that his “knees buckled” after receiving the phone call. Matthew McConaughey’s memoir revealed that his father passed away while having sex with his mom. He got a heart attack when he climaxed. Matthew McConaughey’s father died in 1992.

In his memoir, the Beach Bum actor described his parents’ relationship as “the Pacific Ocean in a storm”. It was also revealed that Matthew was born to his parents after they married each other for the third time. In an interview with People, he revealed that his parents were “at times violent”. In the interview, the Oscar winner opened up further and said that his parents' violent behaviour was a way of communication for them.

Apart from this revelation about his father’s death, Matthew McConaughey also spoke about being a father to three kids and their life in the ongoing pandemic. Matthew revealed that his kids have “doubled down on their hobbies”. He added that the COVID-19 quarantine has forced them to be more “self-reliant” and find their way out of their “boredom”.

In the interview, Matthew McConaughey also revealed that all his three kids have honed in “photography” and have become a “production crew”. He added that they have started getting “good at it” and have become pretty good “storytellers”. In this interview, Matthew McConaughey also opened up on fatherhood and said that he always wanted to be a father. He described the phase as a “pinnacle” for him.

