Demi Lovato's Beau Max Ehrich Receives Fan Mails After The Singer Leaks His Email Address

Demi Lovato recently got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Max Ehrich. However, the singer happened to accidentally leak his email address online. This caused a huge number of people spamming Max's email. The couple has been dating for a while now and fans of them were extremely happy to know that the two have been engaged. Max Ehrich took to Twitter to reveal that Demi Lovato happened to accidentally leak his email address and as a result, he has been getting several messages from fans. Demi Lovato was apologetic about it and the two laughed it off.

Demi Lovato accidentally leaked the email id of her fiancé

Max Ehrich posted a tweet in which he mentioned that his fiancée leaked his email address accidentally. However, the actor was quite calm about it and later on tweeted a note of thanks for fans who had been messaging him through mails. He mentioned that he received several emails from fans. Soon after he posted the message, Demi Lovato saw the tweet and replied apologising to him for revealing the email address publically. The singer too laughed it off upon realising that she accidentally gave out personal information. Max replied to Demi saying that it’s all okay for now, however she will have to reply to all of them, jovially. This friendly back and forth between the couple made fans adore them more. The fans filled the comments section with immense love and congratulatory messages for Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato.

when ur fiancé accidentally leaks your email 😳 — Max Ehrich (@maxehrich) August 1, 2020

but thank you for the kind emails haha much love — Max Ehrich (@maxehrich) August 1, 2020

OMG IM SO SORRY 😂😂😂 https://t.co/wFONwa2iYj — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 1, 2020

😂😂😂 love u baby but now u gotta reply to them all thanks!!!!!! @ddlovato https://t.co/NH8vSkUZZN — Max Ehrich (@maxehrich) August 1, 2020

HAahahahaha also I just realized I’m only following you and I love that 😂😂😂 was wondering why you were my entire feed 😂😂😂 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 1, 2020

Within an hour or so, Demi Lovato tweeted back to Max Ehrich saying that she just realised that she has been following just him on Twitter. She said that she loves that and thus she was wondering why Max was being featured everywhere in her entire feed. Demi Lovato has over 55 million followers on Twitter alone and the singer has gained tremendous appreciation from fans after her recent release of the song “I love me”. Maxx Ehrich and Demi Lovato have been posting several pictures all over social media since the proposal pictures of them got viral. Fans have been happy for the couple and often shower them with many congratulatory messages and other positive comments.

